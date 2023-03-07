Who did Lele Pons marry? Relationship explored as YouTuber ties the knot in star-studded ceremony

Famous YouTube star Lele Pons recently tied the knot with rapper Guaynaa on March 4. The wedding ceremony was held at Fairchild Botanical Gardens in Miami.

The event was attended by well-known personalities from the entertainment industry, including Camila Cabello, Paris Hilton, Steve Aoki, Juanpa Zurita, Winnie Harlow, Anwar, Julissa Prado, James Charles, Danny Ocean, Chayanne, Kunno, Domelipa, Aitana, and more.

The duo cut a 10-tier cake at the wedding as they celebrated their big day with close friends and family. The celebration also saw a performance by Natalia Jimenez with a mariachi band followed by others including Becky G, Sebastian Yatra, Natti Natasha, and more taking the stage.

Lele Pons and Guaynaa met in 2019

Lele Pons and Guaynaa have been romantically linked since 2020 (Image via John Parra/Getty Images)

Lele Pons teased a musical collaboration with Guaynna in 2020. The single, titled Se Te Nota, was released in September of the same year and the duo began promoting the same.

Following the success of the single, Pons and Guaynaa were spotted hanging out together and sharing posts on social media featuring each other. They even attended parties together, including Halloween celebrations in October 2020. They then shared a picture of themselves kissing each other in November of the same year and confirmed the following month that they were in a relationship.

The pair also went on holidays together and Guaynaa was frequently spotted in videos posted by Pons. Lele revealed through social media in March 2021 that they first met in 2019.

The duo soon purchased a home and rumors of their engagement surfaced online when they posted some pictures of a fake proposal in April 2022. However, the real proposal took place at the Tomorrowland Festival the same year.

Lele Pons gained recognition for her appearances on Vine and her comedy sketches on YouTube. She has been featured in various TV shows and films as well.

Guaynaa made a guest appearance on Becky G's album

Born on September 16, 1992, Guaynaa has released one album so far, titled La Republica, under Republic and Universal Latino, in October 2021. He also released an EP, BRB Be Right Back, in May 2020.

He is mostly known for his single Rebota, which featured at the top of the Billboard Hot Latin Songs charts, and following that, he joined Universal Music Latino and Republic Records.

He also made a guest appearance on Becky G's album, Esquemas. Released in May 2022, the album included 14 singles and was on top of the US Billboard 200, US Top Latin Albums, and US Latin Pop Albums. The album was also certified platinum by RIAA.

Guaynaa is also popular for his singles including Pirateando, La Stripper, Bugalu, Chicharron, Buyaka, Full Moon, Taxi, Mera, Agachaito, Monterrey, Demente, Calle, and more.

