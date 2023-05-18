What is IBLP and its teachings? Duggar family religion under scanner in controversial trailer of Prime Video docuseries

The dark secrets of the Duggar family and their unsettling connection to the Institute in Basic Life Principles, or IBLP, an extreme religious institution, are all set to be explored in a new docuseries titled Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets. The limited series is all set to make its arrival exclusively on Prime Video on June 2, 2023.

The official trailer for the miniseries was dropped by Prime Video on May 5, 2023. The trailer gives the audience disturbing insight into the teachings of IBLP and its founder Bill Gothard. In addition, the trailer shows how these terrifying teachings have affected so many lives.

IBLP, as seen in Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, is a religious institution based in Texas and Illinois

A still of IBLP Headquarters in Oak Brook, Illinois (Image Via Institute in Basic Life Principles)

IBLP is a Christian and non-denominational association that works as a central institution for several ministries. Described by many as a "cult," the IBLP was founded and developed by Bill Gothard, an American Christian minister.

The primary purpose of the religious institution is to instruct individuals on how they can succeed in their lives just by following the principles of the Bible. The entire process includes programs that involve community outreach, an international ministry, seminars for ministry, and mentoring troubled youth.

In this organization, home-schooling is recommended for children. The youngsters are also expected to obey their fathers always and strictly follow the interpretations of biblical scripture by IBLP.

However, a man in the trailer for the upcoming documentary series stated that the main goal of the IBLP was "World domination," indicating that the institution is much more than just a religious organization.

A still from Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets (Image Via Prime Video/YouTube)

IBLP has a massive facility near Big Sandy Town in East Texas and a post office box in Oak Brook, Illinois. As per the organization's "Contact Us" site, the Big Sandy Town facility is the headquarters of the institution. Reportedly, several former members of IBLP programs have described the religious institution and the circles associated with it as nothing but a "cult."

According to the president of Midwest Christian Outreach, Don Veinot, the institution's charismatic and controlling leader, demand for blind and complete loyalty, isolation of members, authoritarian control, and serious punishments, are what makes the organization "cult-like".

Prime Video's Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets will feature an important interview by Jill Duggar

As mentioned earlier the limited documentary series, Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets will be released on June 2, 2023, on the popular streaming platform Prime Video. Julia Willoughby Nason and Olivia Crist have served as directors of the docuseries. It will showcase interviews with one of the significant members of the Duggar family, Jill Duggar.

The list of producers for the documentary mini series include Michael Gasparro, Cori Shepherd Stern, Blye Pagon Faust, Jody McVeigh-Schultz, NasonOlivia Crist, and Julia Willoughby.

A still from Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets (Image Via Prime Video/YouTube)

The official synopsis for the docuseries, given by Prime Video along with the official trailer, reads as follows:

"Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is a limited docuseries exposing the truth beneath the wholesome Americana surface of reality tv’s favorite mega-family, The Duggars, and the radical organization behind them: The Institute in Basic Life Principles. As details of the family and their scandals unfold, we realize they’re part of an insidious, much-larger threat already in motion, with democracy itself in peril."

As such, the limited docuseries will delve deep into the troublesome secrets of the Duggar family and how they have been connected to the Institute in Basic Life Principles.

Don't forget to watch Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, which will arrive on Prime Video on June 2, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes