Redefined: J.R. Smith on Prime Video: Release date, air time, trailer, and more details explored

Redefined: J.R. Smith will be released on Prime Video on April 4, 2023, at 12:01 a.m., according to Cinema Blend. The much-anticipated four-part docuseries will narrate the story of the former professional basketball player's career.

According to IMDb, Redefined: J.R. Smith stars J.R. Smith, Richard Watkins, Diego Gonzalez, and numerous others. Even though Smith had a successful career playing basketball professionally in the NBA, he was unfortunate to discover one day that he had no team to play for.

In 2021, he shocked the world by enrolling at North Carolina A&T State University and joining their Aggies golf team. The athlete had gone directly from high school to the NBA and thus had never attended college.

J.R. Smith entered the NBA when he was 19

J.R. Smith entered the NBA at the age of 19, directly from high school. He won two championships with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Lakers. His last NBA game was Game 3 of that Finals series on October 4, 2020.

When he realized he did not have a team to play for in 2021, he decided to earn a college degree in his search for a new path in life. He enrolled at North Carolina A&T State University, the largest historically black university in the USA. He shockingly then retired from professional basketball and joined the college's Aggies golf team.

Here is the official trailer for the docuseries, released by Prime Video.

Smith claims that he took this monumental step to test his skills and prove a point to nobody but himself.

In the above trailer, he can be heard saying:

"I’m not doing this to prove nobody else wrong… I’m really proving to myself that I can do it."

Philip Knowlton is the director of the four-part docuseries. Executive producers of the project include LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson, Philip Byron, Amy Glickman Brown, Erikka Yancy, and Philip Knowlton.

The show's official synopsis, according to Amazon Studios, reads:

"Redefined: J.R. Smith is a four-part docuseries following J.R. Smith, whose story serves as a powerful reminder that with determination and resilience, one can overcome even the toughest setbacks and achieve success. Drafted to the NBA straight out of high school at just 19 years old, J.R. suddenly finds himself without an NBA team to call home and in search of redefining his life and career."

It further states:

"The series picks up with J.R. as he sets a new intention for himself, getting a college education and pursuing a new athletic passion as a member of the Men’s Golf Team at North Carolina A&T, the nation’s largest Historically Black University."

Who is J.R. Smith?

Born in Freehold Borough, New Jersey, on September 9, 1985, Smith grew up in the Clarksburg section of Millstone Township, New Jersey. He joined the NBA out of high school after being selected in the first round of the 2004 NBA draft with the 18th overall pick by the New Orleans Hornets.

He has played for teams like the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, and even the Zhejiang Golden Bulls of the Chinese Basketball Association. With the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 and the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020, he twice won the NBA championship.

In 2021, Smith joined North Carolina A&T State University, where he joined their Aggies golf team. Later that year, Smith signed with Complexity Gaming.

