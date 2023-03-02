When is Robert Lewandowski's documentary releasing? Amazon Prime reveals plans to cover Barcelona striker's sporting career so far

Amazon’s streaming service Amazon Prime is set to release a documentary on Barcelona superstar Robert Lewandowski at the end of March, Diario SPORT has reported. The documentary will deep-dive into the sporting life of the Polish icon.

Amazon Prime has released a number of engaging football documentaries in recent years. Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal, Manchester City, and Barcelona have all been captured by Amazon Prime’s high-definition cameras, giving fans access to never-seen-before backstage footage.

After seeing Barca’s documentary “FC Barcelona: A New Era” capture countless eyeballs across the globe in 2022, Amazon Prime is set to release a film on their talisman. According to Diario SPORT, the documentary will be released on March 31 and will give fans a peek into Lewandowski’s psyche.

The documentary, named “Lewandowski unknown”, will also shed light on everything that unraveled at Bayern Munich last summer, leading to his transfer to Camp Nou. The player himself is expected to give his thoughts on the controversial transfer.

Directed by Matiej Kowalczuk, and under the production of Papaya Films, “Lewandowski unknown” will contain interviews with Lewandowski’s coaches, including Xavi and Jurgen Klopp. It is believed that Xavi played a crucial role in persuading Lewandowski to leave Bayern in favor of Barca.

Furthermore, the documentary will reportedly involve interviews with the former Borussia Dortmund striker’s friends, family, and close relatives. It will allow fans to learn more about the 34-year-old’s personal life, and go beyond his undeniable on-field excellence.

Barcelona coach Xavi opens up on Bernabeu motivation ahead of Copa del Rey clash with Real Madrid

Real Madrid will host Barcelona in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Thursday night (2 March).

Playing in front of thousands of angry fans can unnerve even the most confident coaches. Xavi, in his final press conference before the match, however, insisted that playing in Madrid only gave him additional motivation.

“I don’t go under pressure, I go with enthusiasm and desire, it always motivates me to go to the Bernabéu, I like this healthy football rivalry,” Xavi claimed.

He added:

“I like to go there and try to be dominant, it motivates me more than other games.”

Xavi’s side are going into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat to Almeria on Sunday (26 February). Real Madrid, on the other hand, were held to a 1-1 draw by Atletico Madrid in their previous outing on Saturday (25 February).

In their most recent meeting, which came in the Spanish Super Cup final, Barcelona inflicted a 3-1 defeat upon Madrid on 15 January to win their first trophy under Xavi.

