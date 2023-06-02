Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets release date, air time, and plot on Amazon Prime Video 

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is one of the biggest and the most explosive documentaries on the Duggar Family and the many followers of IBLP religious cult. This special episode will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, June 2, at 8 pm ET. Fans with an Amazon Prime service also have access to the Prime videos, which cost $15 a month or $139 yearly.

The series will expose some of the biggest secrets of the popular TLC’s Duggar family, known for their show 19 Kids & Counting, so it is not suitable for minors below the age of 16.

Some of the confessionals are from the children of the Duggar family themselves, who will not shy away from sharing the impact of IBLP on their personal lives and its long term impact.

Trailer and plot of Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets

Amazon Prime's description of the documentary reads:

"Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is a limited docuseries exposing the truth beneath the wholesome Americana surface of reality tv’s favorite mega-family, The Duggars, and the radical organization behind them: The Institute in Basic Life Principles. As details of the family and their scandals unfold, we realize they’re part of an insidious, much-larger threat already in motion, with democracy itself in peril."

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets will feature the cast members of TLC's old series, 19 Kids & Counting, whose cast members Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar were followers of the Institute in Basic Life Principles club. The documentary will also showcase many other followers of the cult, describing how it affected their lives.

According to the trailer, the IBLP cult was meant to have a "world domination" by creating their own hierachy of "obeying the rules" where children listened to parents and wives listened to their husbands.

Everyone had to obey Bill Gothard, the official founder of the IBLP, who did not allow kids to be taught in schools and instead were asked to be homeschooled.

As said in the trailer, the books of the cult was "raising predators" in every home while shaming women for their bodies. The goal of the organization was to even enter the white house as interns. The cult is still present in Texas despite the multiple s*xual harrasment allegations against Gothard.

The Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets crew might even open up about TLC forcing the actors to showcase some private moments, like the birth of Jill’s first kid, when the cast members below the age of 18 were receiving minimum wage.

In an interview, Jill said:

"IBLP and the teachings draw in people like my dad who want this control. It can foster this cult-like environment. I absolutely think people would be drawn to that."

The family has not been seen since 2015 when TLC cancelled the contracts with the Duggars. In her 2015 Megyn Kelly interview, Jill said that even though she and her sister were molested by Josh, she had to defend him from being labeled as “child molester, p*dophile or r*pist” for the sake of the family’s reality TV show.

Jill also did not know what documents she was signing for when her parents asked her to become a cast member for 19 Kids & Counting.

The Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets documentry will be made available on Amazon Prime and not air on any television network.

