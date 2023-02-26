How many kids does Jessa Duggar have? 19 Kids and Counting alum announces miscarriage

19 Kids and Counting alum Jessa Dugga recently took to social media to share her unfortunate miscarriage with the world. The reality star was pregnant with her fifth child, however, on February 24, she posted a long video on YouTube narrating "one of the most difficult experiences" of her life.

Jessa and her husband, Ben Seewald, who have four kids together -- Spurgeon, Henry, Ivy, and Fern -- were expecting their fifth child, Seewald, who unfortunately did not survive. In the video, Heartbreak over Holidays, the reality star opened up about her miscarriage and stated that nothing could’ve prepared her for the moment.

19 Kids and Counting alum Jessa Duggar opens up about miscarriage

The TLC reality star, who is already a mother to four, recently opened up about miscarrying her fifth child. The video started with the couple telling their children about the pregnancy with notes to each of their children that they read out together.

They then handed one of their daughters a picture of the family, but to her surprise there was an additional person in the sketch. Ben asked her who that was, to which Ivy replied, “a baby.”

In the following shot, the 19 Kids and Counting alum stated that during the months of November and December, there were a lot of illnesses in her family, from strep throat to stomach bugs, adding:

"You name it, we had it."

The reality star then shared a clip from December 2022, stating that she was really sick and that even though she’s been through this before, this was the roughest first trimester she’s had. She wondered if she was having twins since she was feeling so sick.

Jessa added that she had some spotting the previous day, which was odd and different than the previous pregnancies, which is why she scheduled an ultrasound and had hoped that everything was going to be okay with the baby.

In another confessional, the 19 Kids and Counting alum opened up about finding out about the miscarriage. She said that while getting the ultrasound, the technician told her that the sac looked good but the baby didn’t. She added:

"Nothing could’ve prepared me for the weight of those words at that moment."

She continued that she immediately started to cry and that before the D&C was performed, she wanted to ask them to get another ultrasound to make sure. The mother-of-four was afraid that they got something wrong and admitted it to being irrational on her part but added that she was afraid.

The 19 Kids and Counting cast member said in the video that she felt hollow after the procedure because she never got to see her baby and say goodbye. The reality star added that she hopes to see her child someday.

She continued further:

"When you lose someone so dear to you, it does make heaven that much sweeter. We talked abou that with the kids. We can’t wait to meet this little one in heaven one day."

19 Kids and Counting aired its last season in 2013 and premiered a total of 7 seasons, before calling it quits on TLC.

