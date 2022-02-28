Is Jill Duggar pregnant? Dillard Family Blog provides exciting 'rainbow baby' update to fans

American television personality Jill Duggar is expecting another child with her husband Derick Dillard.

On February 27, the 30-year-old reality star and her husband took to their official website to announce the happy news, stating that they have been keeping the former's pregnancy "a little secret" from their fans.

"We have prayed that, if it was God’s will, he would bless us with another baby. We are excited to announce that God has answered our prayers and we are expecting our rainbow baby due July 2022!"

The Counting On star already has two kids, Israel David (6), and Samuel Scott, (4) with the 32-year-old Derick Dillard. In 2021, the couple, who wanted to name their child River Bliss, unfortunately suffered a miscarriage. The duo further added:

"We are so thankful for a healthy baby and pregnancy so far and we look forward to finding out the gender soon!"

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard had a tragic miscarriage last year

In October 2021, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard took to their social media handles to reveal that they had lost their baby by sharing a video on Instagram and YouTube which showcased the moment they first found out that they were pregnant.

Another clip showed them telling their two sons the exciting news that another baby was on the way and celebrating with a pizza party. However, they suffered heartbreak soon after.

Taking to their official website, at the time, the couple revealed that their kids were thrilled when they heard the news of her pregnancy.

"They were full of questions and so excited as we talked about the pregnancy and how they would get to be involved along the way and after the baby was born. However, a few days later, we started miscarrying."

The couple also revealed the name of their unborn baby, River Bliss Dillard, and said that they would always remember their child.

They explained that River symbolizes "tranquility," since rivers are often a serene and beautiful escape in nature.

Later, Jill shared on Instagram that the family needed some time to 'regroup.'

She said that they have been taking more family time and getting back into some normal routines.

