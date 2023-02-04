Who are Logan and Katja Lawrence? Dissident homeschool Nazi network leaves internet outraged 

An Ohio-based “Nazi homeschooling group” named Dissident Homeschool has recently come to light. The organization is being widely condemned across social media platforms. This comes after the syllabi that includes written exercises based on Adolf Hitler quotes went viral online.

Dissident Homeschool was founded by Katja and Logan Lawrence. They solely focus on providing the means to neo-Nazi parents to keep their children away from public schools.

They created a Telegram channel in 2021 where they shared history lessons that praised Confederate General Robert E. Lee and called Martin Luther King Jr as the “antithesis of our civilization and our people.” A few of their other lessons reportedly included math classes based on racist urban crime statistics, writing down quotes from American Neo-Nazi George Lincoln Rockwell, and also discussing the Indiana Jones movies to be “Jewish revenge p*rn.”

The channel also unashamedly demonizes the LGBTQ community. It was reported that the group had amassed almost 2500 subscribers.

Who are the Dissident Homeschool’s co-founders Katja and Logan Lawrence?

Katja Lawrence is a Netherlands-native. She studied law in the country before meeting her husband at a beer festival in Munich. She went on to move to the United States later on. She worked various jobs in America with one of them, including being a website designer. On her now-deleted website, she wrote that she made “the internet look pretty.”

It has since come as a shock that she has worked for various clients, including the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office, the Hardin County Prosecutor and Hardin Courthouse amongst others.

She most recently worked with the Obenour Legal Group.

Manchenama🌒🥗 @manchenama 🧵here are some of the recordings of the couple Mr and Mrs Saxon (Dissident Homeschool creators) from a nazi podcast. Here she uses a slur to pronounce Dr Martin Luther King's name and laments at Rosa Parks' activism. 🧵here are some of the recordings of the couple Mr and Mrs Saxon (Dissident Homeschool creators) from a nazi podcast. Here she uses a slur to pronounce Dr Martin Luther King's name and laments at Rosa Parks' activism. https://t.co/o5Q0vk8oPo

Logan Lawrence worked at the Lawrence Insurance Agency before he was terminated from employment. Following the couple’s scandal surfacing online, the family-run business announced that they do not condone the Lawrences’ beliefs. They said:

“The viewpoint and ideology recently expressed by Logan Lawrence and his wife in no way represent the values of Lawrence Insurance Agency. We emphatically denounce what they have said and done and we wholeheartedly empathize with all who have been hurt, upset and disturbed by their conduct.”

The Lawrences, who called themselves “Mr. and Mrs. Saxon” on the Dissident Homeschool group, were so engrossed by Nazi beliefs that they had reportedly uploaded a clip of their kids doing the Nazi salute and celebrating Hitler’s birthday on their Telegram channel.

Netizens react to the Dissident Homeschool group being followers of Nazidom

Internet users were enraged to learn that such a group existed. Many could not believe that it was run in Ohio right under everyone’s noses. A few reactions read:

Herrscher of Otto @Ends_ThenBegins @VICENews US yet again proves itself to be one of the worst countries in the world, right next to dictatorships. Every day I'm glad I wasn't born there. @VICENews US yet again proves itself to be one of the worst countries in the world, right next to dictatorships. Every day I'm glad I wasn't born there.

James Kerosa ❁ @zhimzhim @VICENews There are lots of these groups throughout the US. Raising racists and training little Rittenhouses. Many join police departments when they come of age. @VICENews There are lots of these groups throughout the US. Raising racists and training little Rittenhouses. Many join police departments when they come of age.

Ohio Department of Education investigates Dissident Homeschool

The Ohio Department of Education released a statement announcing that they were investigating the network. They also revealed that there is very little they can do to change the curriculum since they are not violating any state law.

Christopher Mathias @letsgomathias New: In response to our story about a neo-Nazi homeschooling network run by a married couple in Upper Sandusky, Ohio, the local superintendent has sent out a letter to parents that "vehemently condemns" the fascist curricula shared in the Dissident Homeschool channel on Telegram. New: In response to our story about a neo-Nazi homeschooling network run by a married couple in Upper Sandusky, Ohio, the local superintendent has sent out a letter to parents that "vehemently condemns" the fascist curricula shared in the Dissident Homeschool channel on Telegram. https://t.co/L5cu1jmhNa

Stephanie Siddens, interim Ohio State School Board president, released a statement denouncing the community. She said:

“There is absolutely no place for hate-filled, divisive and hurtful instruction in Ohio’s schools, including our state’s homeschooling community. I emphatically and categorically denounce the racist, antisemetic and fascist ideology and materials being circulated as reported in recent media stories.”

What action will be taken against the Dissident Homeschooling group remains unclear.

