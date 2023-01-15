Story behind Martin Luther King Jr. statue explained as 'The Embrace' sculpture gets unveiled in Boston

A 22-foot tall and 40-foot wide sculpture, named “The Embrace”, built in honor of the civil rights icons, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and Coretta Scott King, his wife, was unveiled in Boston Common’s Freedom Plaza on Friday, January 13.

The abstract sculpture features a pair of interlocking arms the size of a two-storey building. The source for the design is a photo of King and his wife sharing a warm embrace after he earned the 1964 Nobel Peace Prize. It represents the mutual love and support between the couple that made their activism successful and inspiring.

The $10 million bronze monument was designed in Washington by Hank Willis Thomas, a conceptual artist, in collaboration with MASS Design Group. Through a self-guided app offering a digital experience of The Embrace, visitors can learn about the sculpture, the Freedom Plaza and the legacy of the Kings.

King’s family was also present at the inauguration ceremony. His oldest son, Dr. Martin Luther King III, said:

"It is a great honor to be a part of this unveiling ceremony for the memorial, which truly signifies the bond of love shared by my parents.”

Martin Luther King Jr. hugs his wife Coretta Scott King after the announcement of him being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on October 14, 1964. (Image via Bettmann Archive)

Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta met in Boston in 1950s when he was a student of doctoral theology at Boston University and she was attending the New England Conservatory of Music. Martin Luther King began preaching in Boston. He eventually led a civil rights procession, starting at Roxbury and ending at Boston Common.

The story of Martin Luther King and Coretta Scott King's love as represented by The Embrace

Imari Paris Jeffries, the executive director of The Embrace project, said that aside from signifying the civil rights movement, the statue also represents a story of black love that is seldom told. Jeffries said:

"We want one of the messages that stay in people's minds is that this is one of the few memorials in this country that is rooted on the story of a black family, black love."

Yolanda Renee King, the 14-year-old granddaughter of the revered King couple, said that she loves the monument and sees love, strength, and unity in the hands of her grandparents. She also described how the hands symbolized a beautiful bond of partnership and marriage, one that brought real change to the world.

Martin Luther King Jr. III, Yolanda Renee King and Arndrea Waters King speak about The Embrace at Boston Common on Friday. (Image via Alyssa Stone/Northeastern University)

Yolanda addressed the crowd gathered at Freedom Plaza on Friday to witness the unveiling of the statue, and said that they must maintain their spirit on Monday while commemorating the 37th Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday:

"Let's make it a great day of community service. A day of brotherhood. A day of sisterhood. A day of using your platform for good. A day of love and healing in the spirit of this wonderful monument.”

Yolanda said the statue is almost like "love 360" since it allows viewers to stand under the arms, right in the middle, as if enveloped in an embrace. She insisted that since the monument is dedicated to the love between her grandparents, it conveys the need for more love in this world.

The Embrace at the Freedom Plaza in Boston Common. (Image via Steven Senne/AP)

The statue is a manifestation of the power of Kings’ bond. It also stands as a symbol of the experience and joy of the black community despite generations of struggles.

