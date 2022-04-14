Was David Dobrik robbed? YouTuber reveals $10,000 worth Iron Man statue stolen 

On Wednesday, David Dobrik revealed on an episode of his podcast VIEWS that he was robbed after his order of a $10,000 Iron Man Statue was delivered to the wrong address, and the recipient refused to return it.

The YouTuber is an ardent Marvel and Iron Man super-fan, a fact that he has made no attempts to conceal. He ordered this exorbitantly priced statue from China almost a year and a half ago and was to be presented as a centerpiece in his Los Angeles home. But alas, it was not to be.

David Dobrik opens up about the statue's theft

David Dobrik's excruciating wait of over a year and a half for the Iron Man statue would've been well worth it if he had finally gotten his hands on it. When he received a shipping update notifying him that the package had arrived in California, he would've thought the wait was almost complete.

Much to his chagrin, he found out that his order had been accidentally delivered to another address in California. The recipient had also apparently ordered the same statue but bizarrely, hadn't paid for it.

In the latter half of the podcast episode, starting at the 23:50 mark, David Dobrik mentioned that when the recipient was contacted by the seller to return the statue to its rightful owner, he refused.

In an email to the makers of the Iron Man statue, the recipient wrote:

“Your request to return Iron Man Mark 50 has come to my attention. While I am cognizant of the shipping error, once it arrived, we made immediate plans to use it as a centerpiece in a forthcoming press conference… I am respectfully requesting you to seriously reconsider your intention to reclaim the work and permit us to proceed to exhibit it as we had hoped.”

David Dobrik follows up directly with the recipient

Dobrik isn't new to the idea of shelling out tens of thousands of dollars on Marvel memorabilia, seeing how he had bought a fully functional Iron Man Suit for just under $10,000 as well, in 2020.

His Marvel devotion notwithstanding, it is highly unlikely that the influencer would have swept the issue under the rug without doing a follow-up from his end, given the massive amount of money that hangs in the balance.

A day after filming this segment of the podcast, the podcast's co-host Jason Nash and Dobrik's assistant, Taylor, paid a visit to the address where the statue had been misdelivered.

They requested the recipient, who was wearing a Captain America shirt, to dutifully return the shipment. However, he vaguely claimed that it had already been delivered to one of their warehouses in San Diego, but couldn't name the exact address. His suspicious behavior tipped Nash and Taylor off, and they “knew he was lying.”

A deeper investigation into the man by Taylor revealed that he was allegedly a convicted pedophile. He had to step down from being the CEO of a museum and was notorious for “taking memorabilia and not paying for it.”

Given the unexpected escalation of the situation, David Dobrik may have no choice but to get the police involved. It remains to be seen how he will proceed further.

Edited by R. Elahi