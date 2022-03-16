“I am not in the same mindset I was before”: David Dobrik hints at quitting YouTube

David Dobrik is contemplating retirement from the video-sharing platform. In the latest Views podcast episode titled “CAUGHT ASSISTANT SPENDING MY MONEY!” the YouTuber expressed doubt in uploading more content to his main channel.

Since the episode aired, netizens could not resist showing their happiness in his potential departure.

In the nearly 40-minute-long podcast episode, Dobrik revealed he is “content” with the videos he has created and is open to exploring different interests aside from vlogging. When asked if he wanted to give up YouTube, he said:

“Um- yeah, somewhat, not. I don’t know — I kind of do, kind of don’t. I feel like I’ve done it. I don’t know how I can answer this in the sweetest way possible. There are different days when I do and different days that I don’t.”

The controversial creator added:

“I’m so happy with the videos I’ve created, and I’ve made so many of them, where I’ve completed everything. I wanted to finish on YouTube. Like, I’m really content with those videos, and that’s it. And I do want to put a bow on it and wrap it up and be like next thing, what else can I do? Can I go fishing?”

The Slovakia-born YouTuber said he is “not in the same mindset” he was before where “it was like full blow f**king happiness” to create more videos for his channel.

He also shared his pet peeves about the questions he has been asked about his job:

“My least favorite question was when people would come up to me and then go, ‘what’s the real David like?’ And I’d be like ‘get the f**k outta here,’ and I’d be like this is it, this is what you’re getting. It’s like ‘the YouTube videos, it’s not all real,’ and I’d be like ‘yeah neither is a f**king film or TV show,’ like the process of making it is real to me and is so fun.”

Internet reacts to David Dobrik quitting YouTube

Followers of the online star did not hold back when it came to expressing their joy in him quitting YouTube:

The internet reacts to David Dobrik seemingly leaving YouTube 1/3 (Image via defnoodles/Instagram)

The internet reacts to David Dobrik seemingly quitting YouTube 2/3 (Image via defnoodles/Instagram)

The internet reacts to David Dobrik seemingly quitting YouTube 3/3 (Image via defnoodles/Instagram)

The 25-year-old has been under fire since former Vlog Squad member Jeff Wittek’s eye injury, which the former caused. The s**ual assault allegations against David Dobrik’s former friend Dom Zeglaitis added fuel to the fire.

Fellow YouTuber Casey Neistat released the documentary Under The Influence on Dobrik, which has increased the rage against him. These can possibly be reasons for the internet personality calling his job quits.

Edited by Ravi Iyer