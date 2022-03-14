"I'm stained forever": David Dobrik appears to blame Jeff Wittek and SA victims in Casey Neistat's 'Under the Influence' documentary 

Following the release of Casey Neistat’s much awaited documentary “Under the Influence” on David Dobrik, the latter is receiving immense backlash for his comments on his recent controversies. The 25-year-old spoke his mind about his feud with Jeff Wittek following the latter’s traumatic eye injury.

He also addressed the s*xual assault by former Vlog Squad member Dom Zeglaitis which Dobrik claimed has left his reputation forever stained.

Dobrik and Neistat have been friends since 2017. However, the documentary managed to portray the Vlog Squad leader in an unbiased manner where Neistat unveiled the truth behind the dangerous stunts showcased in Dobrik’s vlogs.

The YouTuber admitted in the documentary that it is “not funny, unless someone gets hurt.” This was filmed prior to fellow YouTuber Jeff Wittek’s serious eye injury. The Vlog Squad member was hung from an excavator operated by Dobrik, which led to the former almost losing his eye.

A Reddit user who viewed the documentary at the screening shared what was revealed in the same. David Dobrik reportedly “fully blamed Jeff for the idea, saying he already had all the footage he needed, and Jeff “wanted more footage for some reason…”

What did David Dobrik say about Dom Zeglaitis’ controversy?

When Casey Neistat asked David Dobrik if he felt that the now famous Insider article which exposed Dom Zeglaitis of s*xual assault was “fair,” Dobrik responded with:

“No. This article was written because this place wanted clicks.”

He continued:

“I don't want to respond to it because I don't want to feed the fire of just gossip and hate and drama. I've always wanted to be a person that when you see me, you're just like, laughing or smiling or you're pumped to have me around… now I'm stained forever with something that I don't necessarily think I should be stained with."

The Reddit user also shared that Dobrik stated in the documentary that he did not want to be too involved in the Insider article as he believed that the matter was only between Zeglaitis and the victim.

Netizens were filled with rage after reading the reviews of the documentary. Several internet users were unimpressed by the YouTuber not taking ownership. A few reactions read:

Following the documentary’s release, Neistat also shared that he was unsure whether Dobrik was happy with the documentation. Dobrik has not responded publicly to the same.

