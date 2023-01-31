"Pure ignorance and disrespect": Matty Healy Nazi salute controversy explained as video goes viral

English band 1975's frontman Matty Healy faced public outrage after a video of him allegedly doing a Nazi salute at a concert went viral just days after Holocaust Memorial Day.

The viral clip, shared by Twitter user Nat, @natluvsfilm, on January 26, 2023, shows the 33-year-old singer marching and lifting his left arm as he sings, "Thank you, Kanye, very cool," from their song Love It If We Made It.

nat @natluvsfilm tw // antisemitism



why is no one talking about the fact matty healy did a h!tler salute on stage??

The viral footage, which has over five million views, has left many internet users baffled and horrified. A weary Twitter user, @mmitthasap, commented that Healy is no longer "quirky" or "problematic," but rather his actions are ignorant and disrespectful.

daysia is in louis’s liked @mmithasap ” it’s pure ignorance and disrespect. all his white fans will never get it though and will continue to excuse whatever this crusty man does matty healy did a nazi salute to rep kanye…y’all need to realize he isn’t “quirky” and it’s not just “how he is” he’s not “problematic” it’s pure ignorance and disrespect. all his white fans will never get it though and will continue to excuse whatever this crusty man does matty healy did a nazi salute to rep kanye…y’all need to realize he isn’t “quirky” and it’s not just “how he is” he’s not “problematic🙈” it’s pure ignorance and disrespect. all his white fans will never get it though and will continue to excuse whatever this crusty man does

"He gets more and more insufferable every day": Matty Healy accused by fans of anti-semitic conduct

As footage of Matty Healy's alleged Nazi salute spread on social media, netizens took to Twitter to criticize the pop singer, calling his gesture unacceptable and inexcusable.

Twitterati pointed out the gravity of the salute and its implications for the Jewish community and the world. Some demanded that the singer own up to his mistakes. One exasperated user, @prfctdaylight, stated:

"(I) need to know what goes inside the man's head."

emma 31 @prfctdayIight @natluvsfilm need to know what goes on inside this man’s head @natluvsfilm need to know what goes on inside this man’s head

Other internet users called out supporters of the Chocolate singer for defending him and making excuses for him. One user, @ENBYFUGO, remarked that Matty Healy stans, an internet slang for obsessive fans, were embarrassing.

charly ࿐˚.✦ @ENBYFUGO watching matty healy stans try to justify him doing a nazi salute is so embarrassing watching matty healy stans try to justify him doing a nazi salute is so embarrassing

Here are some other comments criticizing Healy:

emeline misses only angel @tpwkemeline Look I love the 1975– but matty healy doing a nazi salute on stage, wether there was malice behind it or not, is unacceptable. Stop making excuses for him, he needs to own up to the fact that was wrong in so many ways. Look I love the 1975– but matty healy doing a nazi salute on stage, wether there was malice behind it or not, is unacceptable. Stop making excuses for him, he needs to own up to the fact that was wrong in so many ways.

tam @ymmatymmatt there is no way that video of matty healy is "out of context" btw. even with all the facts (which i have, bc i have been a fan of this band for years) the impact of some edgelord standing on a stage doing a nazi salute is greater than any of you can comprehend unless youre jewish there is no way that video of matty healy is "out of context" btw. even with all the facts (which i have, bc i have been a fan of this band for years) the impact of some edgelord standing on a stage doing a nazi salute is greater than any of you can comprehend unless youre jewish

bee @beth_a_noot If the line “thank you Kanye very cool” is a criticism of Kanye then Matty Healy didn’t need to do a nazi salute on top of that to show he’s criticising him??? If the line “thank you Kanye very cool” is a criticism of Kanye then Matty Healy didn’t need to do a nazi salute on top of that to show he’s criticising him???

However, some netizens came to the defense of the singer. They stated that the intention behind the move was to mock Kanye West, who has recently come under fire for his anti-semitic comments. Some pointed out that although the salute was wrong, Matty had good intentions. They claimed that he is not a neo-Nazi or a fascist and that the salute was done as a satire.

A user, @fluoxeteenss, called the action a "badly thought out gesture."

Here's what internet users defending Matty Healy had to say:-

fowling hantod @CHRlSFOGLE



Not to defend him bc he's kind of stinky but it's quite obvious in the context with the Kanye line that the intent is to mock Kanye for being a Nazi and not that matty healy is a Nazi

HeY gUyS iTs DiBbLeS @oshiemonster1 Okay so I'm only going to say this once. Matty Healy is not a Nazi and didn't do the Nazi salute. Yall are trying too hard. He raised his hand. I stuck my tongue out the other day does that make me a minion? NO! Please calm down. Okay so I'm only going to say this once. Matty Healy is not a Nazi and didn't do the Nazi salute. Yall are trying too hard. He raised his hand. I stuck my tongue out the other day does that make me a minion? NO! Please calm down.

Bec @SlNCERITYSICARY Matty Healy doing that Salute was wrong. The song is about activism and he is so incredibly intelligent on these issues. He’s not a nazi, he’s not a fascist. His message was just conveyed wrong and he walked a fine line. He had good intensions, but the delivery was erroneous. Matty Healy doing that Salute was wrong. The song is about activism and he is so incredibly intelligent on these issues. He’s not a nazi, he’s not a fascist. His message was just conveyed wrong and he walked a fine line. He had good intensions, but the delivery was erroneous.

broken glass in the disco @shiny_shiny so much outrage over matty healy doing a satirical nazi salute when he mentions kanye on stage. have these kids never seen fawlty towers? nvm i've answered my own question so much outrage over matty healy doing a satirical nazi salute when he mentions kanye on stage. have these kids never seen fawlty towers? nvm i've answered my own question

Emily @Emily__857 If anyone truly believes that Matty Healy is a nazi then I’m sorry but you clearly lack critical thinking skills, he’s no angel sure but calling someone a nazi is not something that should ever be taken lightly If anyone truly believes that Matty Healy is a nazi then I’m sorry but you clearly lack critical thinking skills, he’s no angel sure but calling someone a nazi is not something that should ever be taken lightly

Matty Healy's problematic behavior in past concerts explored as public outcry over the Nazi salute continues

1975 is an English pop-rock band known for their songs Chocolate and Love me. They frequently use their songs to address present-day issues, including LGBTQ rights, mental health, and abortion rights. Their concerts are infamous for using bizarre acts and antics to further bring light to these topics.

The song Love It If We Made It is full of references to drug addiction, police brutality, and the refugee crisis, among other problems. The song has direct quotes from people and headlines as lyrics, including former U.S. President Donald Trump's tweet thanking Kanye for his support which read, "Thank you Kanye, very cool!"

In 1975's recent concert, Healy seemingly used the song as an opportunity to call out West on his problematic anti-semitic comments and gestures by doing the Nazi salute when the lyrics of the song alluded to West.

Last year, the 33-year-old lead singer allegedly ate a piece of raw steak at a New York City concert. Following this, he crawled into a nearby television. In a separate concert in Las Vegas in November, he k*ssed a fan on stage. The singer started 2023 with a controversial gesture as well. At his January 08 concert in Brighton, England, he sucked a fan's thumb.

Healy is yet to comment on the recent backlash at the time of writing the article.

