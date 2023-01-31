"Pure ignorance and disrespect": Matty Healy Nazi salute controversy explained as video goes viral

English band 1975's frontman Matty Healy faced public outrage after a video of him allegedly doing a Nazi salute at a concert went viral just days after Holocaust Memorial Day.
The viral clip, shared by Twitter user Nat, @natluvsfilm, on January 26, 2023, shows the 33-year-old singer marching and lifting his left arm as he sings, "Thank you, Kanye, very cool," from their song Love It If We Made It.
The viral footage, which has over five million views, has left many internet users baffled and horrified. A weary Twitter user, @mmitthasap, commented that Healy is no longer "quirky" or "problematic," but rather his actions are ignorant and disrespectful.
"He gets more and more insufferable every day": Matty Healy accused by fans of anti-semitic conduct
As footage of Matty Healy's alleged Nazi salute spread on social media, netizens took to Twitter to criticize the pop singer, calling his gesture unacceptable and inexcusable.
Twitterati pointed out the gravity of the salute and its implications for the Jewish community and the world. Some demanded that the singer own up to his mistakes. One exasperated user, @prfctdaylight, stated:
"(I) need to know what goes inside the man's head."
Other internet users called out supporters of the Chocolate singer for defending him and making excuses for him. One user, @ENBYFUGO, remarked that Matty Healy stans, an internet slang for obsessive fans, were embarrassing.
Here are some other comments criticizing Healy:
However, some netizens came to the defense of the singer. They stated that the intention behind the move was to mock Kanye West, who has recently come under fire for his anti-semitic comments. Some pointed out that although the salute was wrong, Matty had good intentions. They claimed that he is not a neo-Nazi or a fascist and that the salute was done as a satire.
A user, @fluoxeteenss, called the action a "badly thought out gesture."
Here's what internet users defending Matty Healy had to say:-
Matty Healy's problematic behavior in past concerts explored as public outcry over the Nazi salute continues
1975 is an English pop-rock band known for their songs Chocolate and Love me. They frequently use their songs to address present-day issues, including LGBTQ rights, mental health, and abortion rights. Their concerts are infamous for using bizarre acts and antics to further bring light to these topics.
The song Love It If We Made It is full of references to drug addiction, police brutality, and the refugee crisis, among other problems. The song has direct quotes from people and headlines as lyrics, including former U.S. President Donald Trump's tweet thanking Kanye for his support which read, "Thank you Kanye, very cool!"
In 1975's recent concert, Healy seemingly used the song as an opportunity to call out West on his problematic anti-semitic comments and gestures by doing the Nazi salute when the lyrics of the song alluded to West.
Last year, the 33-year-old lead singer allegedly ate a piece of raw steak at a New York City concert. Following this, he crawled into a nearby television. In a separate concert in Las Vegas in November, he k*ssed a fan on stage. The singer started 2023 with a controversial gesture as well. At his January 08 concert in Brighton, England, he sucked a fan's thumb.
Healy is yet to comment on the recent backlash at the time of writing the article.