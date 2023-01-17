English pop-rock band The 1975 have announced an additional Australian tour date scheduled to take place on April 16 this year. The band added to its show after a seemingly high demand and multiple sold-out shows. The 1975 had additionally announced New Zealand tour dates earlier this year.

The trek, titled as the At Their Very Best tour, will kick off on April 8 in Perth, and will now run until April 16 in Sydney. The band will also make stops in Adelaide, Melbourne, and Brisbane on its run.

After they conclude their Australian tour, the quartet will head to New Zealand, where they will perform in Wellington and Auckland.

The 1975 have added a new Austrailain show to their 2023 roster

The 1975 @the1975

Extra show added in Sydney on 16 April, 2023.

Tickets on sale 28 January.

the1975.com/tour The 1975 live in Australia and New Zealand.Extra show added in Sydney on 16 April, 2023.Tickets on sale 28 January. The 1975 live in Australia and New Zealand. Extra show added in Sydney on 16 April, 2023. Tickets on sale 28 January. the1975.com/tour https://t.co/SOICKxQGgS

Due to high demand, the 1975 will now perform an additional show on April 16 at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena.

Tickets for the newly added show will be available on January 20 from 9.00 am AEDT along with a Secret Sounds pre-sale, which will commence on January 19 at 9.00 am AEDT at the same time. Tickets will be available via the band's official website.

April 8, 2023 – Perth, Red Hill Auditorium

April 10, 2023 – Adelaide, AEC Theatre

April 11, 2023 – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

April 12, 2023 – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

April 14, 2023 – Sydney, Aware Super Theatre

April 15, 2023 – Brisbane, Riverstage

April 16, 2023 -- Sydney, Qudo Bank Arena

April 19, 2023 – Wellington, TSB Arena

April 21, 2023 – Auckland, Spark Arena

The 1975 is currently on the UK leg of their Being Funny in a Foreign Language tour, which is in support of their fifth album, which was released in October last year. The group first teased the album by sending postcards to their fans in June 2022. They previewed their album with the single Happiness.

Speaking about the single in an interview with Zane Lowe, the band's frontman Matty Healy had stated:

"'Happiness' is like there’s literally loads of us in the room on that track. Locked eyes -- doesn’t really have much structure. It came through like jamming. And we haven’t done that in like years. So we just wanted this record to be really like a captured moment and not be too constructed and even produced that much."

Earlier this month, The 1975 brought out Taylor Swift on-stage while they were performing at London’s O2 Arena. Much to the excitement of the audience present, the pop superstar performed her song Anti-Hero for the first time in front of a live audience. Swift is also set to hit the road this year in March for her Eras tour.

ali sousa ✨ @alisousa4 the 1975 concert became a taylor swift concert ???????? the 1975 concert became a taylor swift concert ???????? https://t.co/LfapQ06Uik

Healy had previously noted that the band had contributed to Swift’s latest album, Midnights. However, those songs did not make the cut.

In an interview with KROQ's Klein/Ally Show for Audacy's DTS Sound Space, Healy said:

"We actually worked a bit on that but then the version of it never came out.”

After their Australian and New Zealand tour, The 1975 will head to Japan, followed by Poland and Norway. They will then conclude their tour at the TRNSMT Festival, which is slated to take place on July 9, in Glasgow, UK.

