TRNSMT Festival 2023: Lineup, tickets, presale, where to buy, dates and more

Glasgow’s TRNSMT Festival has announced the lineup for its 2023 iteration. The festival will take place from July 7 to July 9 next year at Glasgow Green. Pulp, Sam Bender, and the 1975 are among the festival's headliners. The schedule and dates for the festival's headliners are listed below.

Speaking about the 2023 line-up, TRNSMT Festival Director Geoff Ellis said in a statement,

“After the success of this summer’s sell-out event, we are excited to launch 2023’s line-up. It’s one of our biggest yet, led by festival legends Pulp, Glasgow’s adopted Geordie Sam Fender and returning previous headliners The 1975, George Ezra, and Kasabian along with some new and established names, with plenty more acts still to be announced including some of the best emerging talent on offer.”

TRNSMT Festival 2023 Tickets and Presale

Tickets for TRNSMT 2023 will be available from November 4 via Ticketmaster at 9:00 am BST. A Ticketmaster presale for the tickets will be available starting November 3 at 9:00 am BST. Various ticket options are available via Ticketmaster. These include single-day tickets, 2-day tickets, and 3-day tickets. Also available via the website are options including VIP, VIP+, and Ultimate TRNSMT day tickets.

Giving information about the festival tickets, director Geoff Ellis said,

"We know that while everyone is feeling the squeeze from rising prices, there’s an unwavering demand for live music. We’ve made the decision to keep our weekend general admission tickets at the same price as last year for the initial on sale and it’s important to us that experiencing the thrill and excitement of live music is accessible to as many people as possible."

He further added, noting:

"If Glasgow Green had a roof, it will be well and truly raised next summer and we can’t wait to welcome fans back.”

TRNSMT Festival 2023 Dates and Lineup

JULY 7, 2023

Pulp

George Ezra

Niall Horan

Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott

JULY 8, 2023

Sam Fender

Kasabian

Aitch

Inhaler

Maisie Peters

Brooke Coombs

JULY 9, 2023

The 1975

Royal Blood

Becky Hill

The Kooks

Ashnikko

Jamie Webster

More about the festival

TRNSMT, pronounced as Transmit, is a UK music festival that is held at Glasgow Green every year. The festival was launched in 2017 and replaced the popular Scottish music festival T In The Park, which was held between 1994 and 2016.

The first iteration of the festival featured headliners including Kasabian, Biffy Clyro, and Radiohead, and was named the Best New Festival at the 2017 UK Festival Awards. It features plenty of music acts across multiple stages that feature acts from various genres, including pop, rock, hip-hop, and indie music acts.

Among the headliners are the English rock band Pulp, who are also going on a reunion tour in the UK and Ireland in 2023. The English band is all set to hit the road after their last performances in 2012. They will kick off their trek in May 2023 in Bridlington, England.

Also among the headliners is the English pop-rock band The 1975, who are also going on their separate tour next month. The trek, billed as the At Their Very Best tour, will kick off on November 3 in Uncasville, Connecticut, and will conclude on December 17 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. This announcement came ahead of the release of the band’s recently released album, Being Funny In a Foreign Language.

