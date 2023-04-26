What happened to Toni Braxton? Health condition explored as singer opens up on debilitating disease scare

A recent interview published by PEOPLE, revealed that singer Toni Braxton managed to dodge a health issue that was a result of her diagnosis with systemic lupus erythematosus or SLE. While talking to the magazine in September 2022, Braxton stated that she had to undergo a procedure when the majority of her heart's artery was found to be blocked.

Braxton went on to say that although she usually never missed her urine and blood tests to ensure that the lupus did not spread to her other organs, she did miss out on a few last year, trying to convince herself that everything would be fine. However, when she did undergo some tests at the insistence of her doctor, some heart problems were detected:

"I found out that I needed a coronary stent. My left main coronary artery was 80% blocked. The doctors told me I could've had a massive heart attack, I would not have survived."

Toni Braxton revealed that she was feeling some chest pain at the time and was going through a tough phase in the aftermath of her sister's death. Following the surgery, a stent was inserted into her heart and she had to be hospitalized for some time. She admitted that it was a scary moment and that things would have taken a turn for the worse if she never took the test.

Toni Braxton was diagnosed with systemic lupus erythematosus in 2010

Toni Braxton's diagnosis with lupus was disclosed in 2010 (Image via John Fleenor/Getty Images)

While speaking to CBS News in November 2010, Toni Braxton revealed her diagnosis of systemic lupus erythematosus. She revealed that her brother is a carrier of the disease and her uncle died of the same. Toni also had to be hospitalized once in 2012 for health problems related to lupus.

According to MedlinePlus, systemic lupus erythematosus is a condition where the immune system attacks healthy tissue and can have a negative impact on the skin, joints, kidneys, brain, and other organs. The cause could be genetic, environmental, hormonal, or a result of medications.

Speaking about her diagnosis to PEOPLE, Toni Braxton said that she knew nothing about lupus at the time and was confused about what she should do. Braxton was also told by a few people not to tell anyone as she would not find any work.

She added that while a stent has been inserted in her heart now, she is feeling better and her family is supporting her. She said:

"There are good days and bad days. I'm going to be honest, sometimes the bad days get me down. I'm not superwoman. I like to think I am. I like to feel like I'm that boss b**ch all the time, but I'm also a human. When my body tells me to take it down and relax, I have to listen to it."

Toni further added that she will not miss any health tests from now onwards:

"If all I have to do for my lupus and my kidney health is pee in a cup, I can pee in a cup. How many times do you need me to pee? If all I gotta do is get my arm pricked for some blood? Oh yes, I can do that. How many vials do you need?"

The 55-year-old released her self-titled debut album in July 1993, going on to release nine more albums until 2020. She is also popular for her singles like Breathe Again, How Many Ways, Let It Flow, I Love Me Some Him, and more.

