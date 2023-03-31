Mama June Shannon's daughter Anna Cardwell has reportedly contracted cancer. She was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January this year. She was suffering from stomach aches and had to undergo a few tests, following which, cancer was found in her liver, kidney, and lung.

Anna has already started undergoing chemotherapy with the first one being done recently. However, further details on the next process in the treatment are yet to be revealed.

While she is undergoing treatment for her cancer, Anna's family has collaborated to take care of her and her two children, Kaitlyn and Kylee.

Adrenal carcinoma: Symptoms, prevention and more

According to Mayo Clinic, adrenal cancer starts in the adrenal glands on top of the kidneys. The glands produce hormones that offer instructions to all the organs and tissues of the body. It is curable if diagnosed at an early stage, but it is incurable if it spreads to other areas outside the adrenal glands.

Common symptoms of the disease include weight gain, muscle weakness, pink or purple stretch marks on the skin, hormone changes, nausea, vomiting, abdominal bloating, back pain, fever, loss of appetite, and weight loss.

The cancer is formed when there are changes in the mutations in the DNA of an adrenal gland cell. These mutations can tell the cell to multiply and continue living when healthy cells die. The abnormal cells then accumulate and lead to a tumor.

The problem is common in those who have certain syndromes like Beckwith-Wiedemann syndrome, Carney complex, Li-Fraumeni syndrome, Lynch syndrome, and multiple endocrine neoplasia.

Adrenal carcinoma can be contracted by people of all ages, including children who are 5 years of age or less and adults in their 40s and 50s.

Anna Cardwell is the daughter of Mama June Shannon and David Dunn

Anna Cardwell has appeared in a few reality shows (Image via annamarie35/Instagram)

Born on August 28, 1994, Anna Cardwell gained recognition as the eldest daughter of Mama June Shannon and her former partner, David Dunn.

She is a popular television personality and has been featured on TV shows like Toddlers & Tiaras and Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. She is active on Instagram with more than 200,000 followers.

Anna exchanged vows with Michael Cardwell in 2014 and they became the parents of two children – Kaitlyn and Kylee. She has been romantically linked to Eldridge Toney since 2019. She has been open about her experience with four miscarriages while trying to conceive her third child.

While speaking to The Sun in 2021, Anna Cardwell said that it has been a "long bumpy road" for her and Toney. She continued:

"The last miscarriage was two days before Christmas, and I had to get a D&C done. It felt like I was giving birth, it was the worst pain of my life. It's really a painful process, so I'm like you know let's give it one more try."

Anna Cardwell mentioned that her body does not have enough progesterone and that it restricts her baby from getting proper nutrition. Speaking about her marriage plans with Eldridge, Cardwell said that he wants to marry her but after her first marriage, she is not planning to do it again.

