What happened to Mama June? Reality star hospitalized after suffering health scare

Mama June Shannon was admitted to the hospital after a routine doctor's office visit on Monday, September 19. According to TMZ, the 43-year-old reality star told her doctor that she has been experiencing severe headaches and dizziness lately, following which her doctor chose to admit her to the hospital as a precaution.

The reality star's husband Justin Stroud also accompanied her to the hospital. Shannon's representatives have not yet commented on her recent hospitalization.

Why was Mama June Shannon hospitalized?

Mama June Shannon was hospitalized after experiencing bad headaches and dizziness for some time. Her doctor immediately decided to admit her as a precaution.

According to the latest updates, doctors are trying to find out the reason behind the pain. Shannon also confirmed that she has undergone a number of tests and scans to reach a prognosis.

Shannon informed TMZ that her symptoms are not the result of a relapse.

She has struggled with various health issues over the years. She did not treat her cataracts, which made her legally blind. She has also battled weight problems and underwent a gastric sleeve procedure along with a tummy tuck to lose weight.

She had to battle her drug addiction and she has disclosed that she gained weight again but is happy. While speaking to TooFab in 2021, she said,

"With my weight loss, I have, as I like to tell people, gained that healthy Covid weight. I've put on probably about 60-70 pounds. Am I happy the way I am? Yeah. When I was a size 2 at 150, I was way too damn small. Now I'm 250 and I feel good. Even when I was 500, people didn't believe I was 500."

In brief, about Mama June Shannon

Mama June Shannon is a famous reality star (Image via Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)

Mama June Shannon is mostly known for her reality TV show Mama June: Road to Redemption. Her siblings include Joanne "Doe Doe" Shannon, Joanie Shannon, and James Edward Shannon.

She tied the knot with Justin Stroud in March this year following her split from Geno Doak. Doak had a criminal history where he was sent to jail on charges of burglary, theft, and damage to property. Shannon and Doak were arrested for felony drug possession in 2019 and separated in 2021 after attending rehab.

Speaking about Stroud on her family show, she said that she is grateful to have found him and that she has a wonderful man with her. She is already a mother to four children. She first became pregnant when she was 14 and her daughter Anna was born a few days after her 15th birthday. She quit school after becoming pregnant.

She was romantically linked to men who were later convicted as s*x offenders. The first was Michael Anthony Ford, with whom she shares two daughters – Jessica and Lauryn. She dated Mark McDaniel for a brief period and was in a relationship with Mike Thompson until 2014. Shannon's youngest daughter Alana was fathered by Thompson.

