What kind of cancer did Terry Bradshaw have? NFL legend opens up about diagnosis and treatment

Terry Bradshaw is now cancer-free following the treatment he has been undergoing since last year. Bradshaw recently appeared on an episode of Fox NFL Sunday on October 2 and said that he was diagnosed with bladder cancer in November 2021. He stated:

“I went to the Yale University Medical Center for treatment and as of today, I am bladder cancer-free. Alright, that’s the good news.”

Terry revealed that he was also suffering from a type of skin cancer that is rare and is usually common in individuals of an older age. He had been feeling unwell since March, and an MRI scan revealed that he had a tumor in his left neck. He stated that it was a Merkle cell tumor, a rare form of skin cancer, and had to undergo surgery at M.D. Anderson in Houston.

Bradshaw said that he is now cancer-free and thanked his fans for their support. He mentioned that he is feeling great and will be back to normal soon. The discussion was a result of him falling on air during another episode of the show. He said:

“I ran out of breath and Howie [Long] helped me off and a lot of people have asked what’s wrong with me, what’s happened to me physically and I just want to address it and let you know what has happened in my life.”

In detail about Terry Bradshaw’s cancer

Terry Bradshaw had to battle two types of cancer – bladder cancer and Merkel cell carcinoma, which is a type of skin cancer.

Bladder cancer starts in the cells of the bladder. If diagnosed in the early stages, it can be cured. Signs and symptoms include blood in urine, causing the urine to appear bright red or cola-colored, frequent urination, painful urination, and back pain.

The risk of bladder cancer can increase from smoking, age, exposure to chemicals, chronic bladder inflammation, and a family history of cancer. It can be prevented by reducing smoking, taking caution around chemicals, and choosing a diet that includes fruits and vegetables.

Merkel cell carcinoma is a rare skin cancer that appears as a flesh-colored or bluish-red nodule mostly on the face, head, and neck. It is most common in older people and the risk might increase following long-term sun exposure or a weak immune system.

Although the causes of Merkel cell carcinoma are unknown, It can happen from excessive exposure to sunlight, weak immune system, history of skin cancers, old age, and light skin color. It can be treated by avoiding the sun during peak hours, shielding the skin and eyes, and applying sunscreen.

In brief, about Terry Bradshaw

Terry Bradshaw is mostly known for being the quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL. He was previously a sports analyst and a co-host of Fox NFL Sunday.

He has been an actor and recording artist, participating in many TV shows and films and releasing several country music albums. He is known for having one of the most powerful arms in NFL history, and his physical skills and on-the-field leadership have played an important role in NFL history.

Throughout his Super Bowl appearances, he has passed for 932 yards and 9 touchdowns and completed 261 passes for 3,833 yards in his 19 career postseason games.

