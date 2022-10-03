Does Terry Bradshaw have cancer? Hall of Fame QB opens up about battle with disease

Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw has opened up about his battle with cancer. The 74-year-old played in the NFL for 14 years, all with the Steelers, and won four Super Bowls.

Bradshaw has revealed that he is now finally cancer-free after having bouts of skin and bladder cancer over the last 12 months. It came to ahead last week when numerous fans of Fox Sports' FOX NFL Sunday noticed that he wasn't himself.

That was when the former quarterback revealed that he had been battling cancer.

Bradshaw said on FOX NFL Sunday:

“A lot of people have been asking what’s wrong with me, you know? What’s happened to me physically? In November, I was diagnosed with bladder cancer. I went to the Yale University Medical Center and [underwent] surgery, treatment. As of today, I am bladder cancer-free.”

FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX During today's show, Terry Bradshaw shared that he has been battling cancer over the past year. As of today, he is cancer free, and he discussed his fight and plan for the future: During today's show, Terry Bradshaw shared that he has been battling cancer over the past year. As of today, he is cancer free, and he discussed his fight and plan for the future: https://t.co/RSwVxlXC97

The 74-year-old added that despite him not looking like his normal self, he feels like it as he is on the road to recovery.

Bradshaw said:

“Folks, I may not look like my old self, but I feel like my old self. I’m cancer-free. I’m feeling great, and over time, I’m going to be back to where I normally am. So I appreciate your prayers and concern.”

Terry Bradshaw: A Steelers legend

NFC Championship - Green Bay Packers v Seattle Seahawks

Drafted as the first-overall pick in the 1970 NFL Draft, Bradshaw had a tough first two years. He went 8-13, but in 1972, he led the Steelers to an 11-3 record and a playoff appearance.

NFL Network @nflnetwork



Terry Bradshaw stepped up for the



: "We wouldn't have won those four Super Bowls without Bradshaw."Terry Bradshaw stepped up for the @steelers on the way to their first Lombardi #AFootballLife : Terry Bradshaw | Friday (10pm ET) on NFL Network "We wouldn't have won those four Super Bowls without Bradshaw."Terry Bradshaw stepped up for the @steelers on the way to their first Lombardi 🏆📺: #AFootballLife: Terry Bradshaw | Friday (10pm ET) on NFL Network https://t.co/ykCGXYht20

It started a run of eight consecutive years in which Pittsburgh made the playoffs under Terry Bradshaw. In 1974, his first Super Bowl triumph came after leading the Steelers to a 16-6 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

The quarterback then backed up his maiden Super Bowl win in 1975 with another one. He led Pittsburgh to a 12-2 regular season record and went 3-0 in the postseason, which led to a 21-17 Super Bowl win over the Dallas Cowboys.

It would take Terry Bradshaw another two years before reaching the Super Bowl again in 1978, which he again won against the Cowboys, 35-31. He again followed that win up with another Super Bowl title the following year, beating the Los Angeles Rams 31-19 to make it 4/4 in Super Bowls.

It is great news that Terry Bradshaw is now cancer-free and everyone at Sportskeeda wishes him well for the future.

