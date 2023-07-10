"Didn't see that coming": Hilarious memes errupt amid BBC presenter scandal over explicit photos

A popular BBC presenter was recently suspended and charged for paying £35,000 to a teenage girl in exchange for explicit pictures, reported Reuters on July 9. The name of the accused remains unknown, but BBC confirmed that the male staff member has been taken off air for the upcoming days. The newspaper received a complaint from the victim's family on May 19, 2023.
The girl's mother said that her daughter purchased cocaine from the money she received from the presenter, eventually developing an addiction.
A spokesperson for the newspaper said that they consider these charges seriously and take action on the same immediately. The spokesperson continued:
"As part of that, if we receive information that requires further investigation or examination we will take steps to do this. This includes actively attempting to speak to those who have contacted us in order to seek further details and understanding of the situation."
The statement also mentioned that if they get new information in such cases, action shall be taken by maintaining the internal processes. According to Katie Razzall, the culture editor of the newspaper, there are doubts regarding the investigation of the case and whether taking the presenter off air was the right thing to do.
Netizens share funny memes following allegations about the BBC presenter
As news of the BBC presenter paying money to a teenager for explicit photos went viral, netizens unleashed a barrage of memes on Twitter.
As the public tries to find the name of the accused, legal experts like former chief prosecutor Nazir Afzal have warned that lawsuits might be filed if they make false charges. He also shared a tweet on the same.
Many presenters of the newspaper have been charged with being the accused. This includes Nicky Campbell, who filed a complaint to the Metropolitan Police and posted a tweet of the report.
BBC has suspended the presenter following the allegations
The presenter charged with paying a teenage girl for explicit pictures has now been suspended by the newspaper, after the incident was first reported by The Sun.
Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer had a conversation with Tim Davie, the newspaper's Director-General, where she addressed the charges:
"Given the nature of the allegations it is important that the BBC is now given the space to conduct its investigation, establish the facts and take appropriate action."
According to attorney Myles Jackman, the presenter might be sentenced to 26 weeks if found guilty. He stated:
"Any child under 18 that takes a photo of themselves is manufacturing child p*rnography, they are in possession of it, and they have distributed it. Anyone soliciting photographs for someone under 18 has committed a serious raft of offences."
The newspaper has asked for assistance from Jeff Brown, who has been leading their corporate investigations team for more than six years.