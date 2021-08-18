Who is Carrie Underwood's husband, Mike Fisher? Singer faces backlash over Mark Walsh's "anti-vax" tweet

Carrie Underwood has been slammed on social media after she liked conservative blogger Mark Walsh’s anti-mask mandate tweet. America and the rest of the world are still fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. The popular singer and songwriter’s activity has led to outrage on social media.

Wearing masks is currently important in the United States. Texas Governor Gregg Abbott and Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves announced their plans to reopen businesses at full capacity and remove mask mandates. Following this, President Joe Biden called the move a big mistake.

Here is my speech to the Nashville School Board where I spoke out against the cruel and indefensible mask mandate for children pic.twitter.com/Eq5IFsKyja — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 12, 2021

Carrie Underwood supported Walsh’s tweet and gave a 'heart' reaction to his two-minute-long video message to the Nashville School Board. However, her fans were frustrated when they found out that the 38-year-old backed anti-mask beliefs despite the ongoing pandemic.

Mark Walsh made many false comments before the Board of Education. He added that forcing children to wear masks can be termed child abuse.

Who is Carrie Underwood's husband?

Carrie Underwood with husband, Mike Fisher. (Image via Twitter/DTRCountry)

Mike Fisher is Carrie Underwood's husband, and he is a former professional ice hockey centre. He played for the Ottawa Senators and Nashville Predators in the National Hockey League and was drafted by the Senators in the second round of the 1998 NHL Entry Draft.

The 41-year-old grew up playing hockey at the Peterborough Minor Hockey Association. After being drafted by the Sudbury Wolves in the second round in the 1997 OHL Priority Draft, he put up 49 points in 66 games in the first year.

He made his debut with the Senators in 1999-2000. He displayed aggression while playing and started to show his penchant for offensive production when he improved to 18 goals and 38 points in the fourth season in 2002-03.

Fisher met Carrie Underwood backstage at her concert in 2008. Mike Fisher and Carrie Underwood got engaged in 2009 and married in 2010 at The Ritz-Carlton Lodge in Greensboro, Georgia. The couple welcomed their first child, a son, in 2015 and their second son in 2019.

Also read: Who is Te'shauria Akinleye? Cheerleader kicked off team after "racist" coach labels her TikTok videos sexually inappropriate

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Gautham Balaji