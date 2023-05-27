What happened at Ryle High School? Senior prank involving 75 students prompts police investigation

Ryle High School students are under investigation due to a prank done by a group of seniors. The group consisted of 75 students, and they were responsible for creating a messy situation inside the school that had to be cleaned up by the staff members.

The prank damaged different properties around the school, including the hallways and classroom doors where students put track hurdles and Vaseline. According to Boone County School officials, many staff members were hurt while cleaning up the mess left by the students' prank.

The high school's graduation is scheduled to be held on June 3, 2023, and following the prank incident, there are reports that the students involved in the prank may not be invited on stage.

A group of senior students at Ryle High School broke into the school on Tuesday and damaged the majority of their property. The staff members also had to collaborate on cleaning up the mess so that the classes were not affected the next day.

Boone County Schools officials revealed that some of the staff members were injured, and one of the teachers also fell from the steps. They added that they are investigating what exactly happened, parents have been informed about the same, and the district is planning disciplinary action.

Although the staff members did their best to clean up everything, toilet paper was spotted in the trees until Friday. Some students reported that although they heard about the prank, things were normal until they reached school, and there was no evidence to show that something had happened inside the building.

District officials have yet to disclose if the seniors will be allowed to graduate. However, the charges have not been imposed on any of the students so far, even though the administrators and Boone County investigators already had a meeting.

The senior prank at Ryle High School has grabbed the attention of all those who have been involved with the institute for a long time. Parents, students, and other officials have shared their reactions to the incident, with a few feeling that things went overboard.

Baby oil was poured on the steps, which led to several injuries. One of the parents, who preferred not to reveal her identity, gave an update on the investigation and stated:

"According to what I heard from admin, was that everybody that entered the building was suspended and the seniors were not walking [at graduation]. Come to find out, some of the students that entered and partook in it were not seniors so their repercussion was just being suspended for the last two days of school."

Boone County Schools said that the prank created dangerous and unsafe conditions at Ryle High School. Former student and graduate Audrey Martin mentioned that the prank went bad. Another student, Ashtyn Wright, said that such pranks happen every year and added:

"I was shocked 'cause I heard that they do it every year and I didn't realize that this year was that much worse. Apparently, they took it a little too far, I guess, with people, teachers getting hurt, too."

Ryle High School is located in Union, Kentucky, USA, and it has also been a victim of a hostage incident in 1994, where a student held a classroom hostage after murdering his entire family. He later surrendered to the authorities.

