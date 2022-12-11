Why did Jupiter High School have a lockdown? Parents in distress after student faces medical emergency

On Wednesday, December 7, Jupiter High School was placed under a Code Yellow lockdown following a medical emergency involving a student.

The lockdown was lifted around midday when classes resumed at the high school located at 500 N Military Trail. The School District informed WPTV that the student in question was alive and being treated at the hospital.

While school authorities kept parents informed, they were left worried after much online speculation, lack of information, and lack of contact with the kids.

School student was transported to the local trauma center on Wednesday

According to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, paramedics responded to a "medical emergency at the school before 10 am" and "transported one patient to a local trauma center."

Parents were informed of the lockdown at around 10:30 am by authorities of the School District of Palm Beach County. The callout on behalf of the school's principal, Lannitti stated:

"Jupiter High School is currently locked down following a medical emergency involving a student who has been transported to the hospital. This is an isolated incident. All students are safe. We will continue to update you."

According to WPTV News, Jupiter high school was placed under a code red lockdown first followed by a code yellow lockdown (people can move freely within the premises but the doors still remain shut). There were no other details about the student or the extent of the injuries given by the authorities.

Regular classes resumed at 11.30 am after a lockdown of over an hour and students weren't released early. Classes and other activities were canceled on Thursday.

The lockdown comes after another school, Suncoast High School in Riveria Beach, was placed under Code Red lockdown after a nearby shooting less than a week earlier. The incident left parents afraid and worried about their kids' safety.

Parents and students respond to Jupiter High School Code Yellow lockdown

Concerned parents kept waiting outside the campus and were more worried after seeing patrol cars and police officers outside the school premises. Students were unsure if it was just a drill that added to the confusion and despair, according to sophomore Matteo Scaparotti. Savanna Vinski, a freshman, stated:

"As more time passed, it started to get scarier. People started to put rumors on social media."

A parent, Julie Shapiro, explained that her son texted her from school about "something happening." After communicating with other parents, the school officials, and her son, who was inside the campus, she was left worried and sacred, and it made "her heart stop."

She explained that rumors and lack of information added to her despair, stating:

"Your mind wanders, There's already stuff on social media, and no one knows. They're not there... I'm feeling for the parents, even if you know them or don't. It's a child. I don't know what other kids saw at school. It affects everybody. It's sad."

Counselors, therapy dogs, and other emotional support resources are made available to students and staff members through Friday.

