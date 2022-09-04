What happened at Euless' Trinity High School? 15 year old arrested for bomb threat 

Trinity High School in Euless was evacuated after a student allegedly made a bomb threat. Trinity High School in Euless, Texas, was evacuated early Thursday, September 1, 2022, while police investigated a potential threat that could endanger lives.

A 15-year-old Trinity High School student was detained in connection with the incident, according to Euless police.

Scoop Jefferson @scoopjefferson @cityofeuless @BedfordTXPD Euless Police Sgt Scott Peterson summarized for me what led to the serious law enforcement response to Trinity High School where students were evacuated for their safety Thursday morning during a pep rally. @EulessPolice @Wfaa @hebisd Euless Police Sgt Scott Peterson summarized for me what led to the serious law enforcement response to Trinity High School where students were evacuated for their safety Thursday morning during a pep rally. @EulessPolice @Wfaa @hebisd @cityofeuless @BedfordTXPD https://t.co/xRNcpqSP45

A number of North Texas school districts and schools were, also forced to go into lockdown or lockout on Thursday due to a similar threat.

Police detains student of Trinity High School

To investigate the threat, 2,600 students and staff were evacuated to the football field while police continued to search the school campus at midday.

The school announced on its Facebook page around 11 a.m. that police were investigating a possible threat.

The school also stated:

"At this time, we are not asking parents to come to the campus to pick up students"

A school resource officer contacted the police after pupils reported overhearing a classmate making threatening remarks during a cheer rally. According to Sgt. Scott Peterson of the Euless Police Department:

"We had a couple of students that stated that they had grenades in backpacks, and they were going to blow the school up"

More information about what the responsible student heard and how they reacted was revealed by police. Peterson added:

"Overheard a conversation this student had made. I don’t want to quote exactly what he said, but something in the nature of that he wanted to blow the school up. A student took that information to a teacher..."

He continued:

"The threat was there was a bomb somewhere in the school in a backpack. We were able to locate the subject that was involved in that threat. He was interviewed by investigators, and they determined the information of the threat was just because he was upset at a teacher."

A state jail felony charge of false alarm or report was brought against the student of Trinity High School.

Police investigates student's backpack

Police from Euless and Bedford, as well as the FBI and the bomb squad, were dispatched to the school to conduct an investigation.

No explosives were discovered after searching the student's backpack.

The Trinity High School student who made the remark was arrested.

Students and parents in a state of shock

Most of the students were perplexed because helicopters and police officers surrounded the school's campus, and everyone was fleeing with no idea what was going on. Parents were also extremely worried about their children's safety.

Scoop Jefferson @scoopjefferson @EulessPolice @hebisd 15yo sophomore Nevaeh Sampson shared the moment she & classmates at Trinity High School in Euless got evacuated from a pep rally after a 16yo male student angry at his teacher threatened to blow up the school. @wfaa 15yo sophomore Nevaeh Sampson shared the moment she & classmates at Trinity High School in Euless got evacuated from a pep rally after a 16yo male student angry at his teacher threatened to blow up the school. @wfaa @EulessPolice @hebisd https://t.co/rKOw6plwZ1

Following the Trinity High School tragedy, Sgt. Peterson assured parents and caregivers that threats against schools are taken seriously.

Peterson urged parents in every school district to talk to their children about the fact even idle threats, whether made in person, via text, or on social media, will be investigated. He also hopes that parents will instil in their children the confidence to report inappropriate behaviour to them or another responsible adult.

