NFL fantasy diamonds for 2022 - Defenses

The NFL pre-season is under way for all 32 teams and we’re right in the heart of fantasy season. It felt like a good time to give you some of the best targets in drafts at every position (other than kicker).

So just for reference – I primarily play in half-PPR leagues, with one quarterback. Of course, if you play Superflex, the whole strategy changes. And thinking of the best ball formats, you may be looking at players known for major spike weeks over guys with more consistent production.

I tried to offer names from both categories because I do believe in building rosters that way in re-draft formats.

Here is a quick look at D/STs for your NFL fanstasy leagues:

Defenses to target in fantasy football

Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers were the #10 defense in NFL fantasy last season, despite not having their All-Pro corner from 2020 in Jaire Alexander. They drafted two guys from that historically great Georgia defense in the first round, and are entering the season in the system of defensive coordinator Joe Barry. They are certainly in that group of the best defenses in the NFL and could easily be right up there for fantasy purposes too. You can likely get them without having to reach up from one of the bottom-two rounds.

Miami Dolphins

And this one I just don’t get. The Miami Dolphins were tied for the fifth-best fantasy defense in 2021, despite the team starting the season with a 1-7 record. They were missing several key contributors on that side of the ball. The Dolphins nearly cut their points allowed in half over the second half of the year.

NFL @NFL



That #FinsUp Five sacks, three interceptions, and a fourth straight win.That @MiamiDolphins defense was looking scary in Week 12. Five sacks, three interceptions, and a fourth straight win.That @MiamiDolphins defense was looking scary in Week 12. 👀 #FinsUp https://t.co/TlqDYH838b

They are bringing back all 11 starters and their defensive coordinator, despite the change at head coach. That, along with adding a productive veteran edge rusher in Melvin Ingram and an incredible athlete at linebacker in third-round pick Channing Tindall from Georgia.

Tennessee Titans

Count me as a skeptic for this team because of the loss of A.J. Brown and more importantly, the lack of depth throughout the roster. But at some point the hate for last year’s first seed in the loaded AFC and especially their defense needs to stop.

The Tennessee Titans finished as the number nine defense in NFL fantasy, with rankings at that mark or better in points allowed, third-down & red-zone percentage, rushing yards, sacks and others. The depth is a question mark, but they brought back 10 of 11 starters and will have last year’s first-round pick Caleb Farley, who I consider a tremendous CB talent. DEF22? – No way.

If you enjoyed this breakdown, make sure to check out the full video and feel free to head over to halilsrealfootballtalk.com for more.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell