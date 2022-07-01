Kaitlin Armstrong update: Suspect in Moriah Wilson murder case captured in Costa Rica

Kaitlin Armstrong, the 34-year-old fugitive murder suspect from Texas, has been arrested in Costa Rica six weeks after Austin police received a warrant against Armstrong in connection to the murder of elite cyclist Anna Moriah "Mo" Wilson.

Costa Rican officials assisted U.S. law enforcement in tracking Armstrong. She was finally arrested on Friday, June 29, from a hostel on Santa Teresa Beach in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica. Officials said that she had used a "fraudulent passport" to fly from New Jersey to Costa Rica. After a manhunt that lasted almost 43 days, Armstrong will now be deported to the U.S.

U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Texas Susan Pamerleau said:

"The Marshals Service elevated the Kaitlin Armstrong investigation to major case status early in this investigation, which likely played a key role in her capture after a 43-day run."

Pamerleau added:

"This is an example of combining the resources of local, state, federal and international authorities to apprehend a violent fugitive, bring an end to that run and hopefully a sense of closure to the victim’s family."

Kaitlin Armstrong has been charged with murder and unlawfully fleeing prosecution.

Moriah Wilson's murder case and Kaitlin Armstrong's escape explored

fred gotit @gotit_fred Kaitlin Armstrong captured in Costa Rica after 43-day fugitive hunt in connection to Moriah Wilson death You can run, but you cannot hide. Keep gone, 12000 dollars gone, Kaitlin gone and justice served. Go marshals. cyclingnews.com/news/kaitlin-a… Kaitlin Armstrong captured in Costa Rica after 43-day fugitive hunt in connection to Moriah Wilson death You can run, but you cannot hide. Keep gone, 12000 dollars gone, Kaitlin gone and justice served. Go marshals. cyclingnews.com/news/kaitlin-a…

Kaitlin Armstrong was the prime suspect in the death of 25-year-old pro cyclist Anna Moriah "Mo" Wilson. The latter was shot dead on May 11, 2022, at her friend’s East Austin home on Maple Avenue, near East 7th street.

Wilson had spent time with Colin Strickland, another pro cyclist, before her murder. Police confirmed that the two had dated for a few years. He had also been romantically involved with Wilson last year when Armstrong and he separated for a while.

Investigators believe that Wilson was killed because of the 'love triangle' since Wilson and Strickland had hung out on the day of the murder. Additionally, Armstrong’s car was seen driving around the area where Wilson was shot.

Social Truth @BucsFansMatter @jadea880 I used to think it was possible Kaitlin Armstrong maybe had some hidden assets overseas, and maybe she already had a plan to move overseas w the murder being “a bonus” to her, but then she was captured at a Costa Rican hostel, so I agree she def murdered Mo over a man.. 🤷‍♂️ @jadea880 I used to think it was possible Kaitlin Armstrong maybe had some hidden assets overseas, and maybe she already had a plan to move overseas w the murder being “a bonus” to her, but then she was captured at a Costa Rican hostel, so I agree she def murdered Mo over a man.. 🤷‍♂️

Speaking about his connection with the two women, Strickland said:

"She (Moriah) returned to her home in California and about a month later, Kaitlin Armstrong and I reconciled and resumed our relationship. Since then I often saw Mo at cycling events, and always in public settings."

He further added regarding his relationship with Mo Wilson:

"After our brief relationship in October 2021, we were not in a romantic relationship, only a platonic and professional one."

As the investigation continued, videos, evidence from the scene, and supporting statements from the interviewees led authorities to believe that Armstrong had murdered Wilson.

U.S. Marshals @USMarshalsHQ The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force has located the black Jeep Grand Cherokee that was registered to homicide suspect Kaitlin Marie Armstrong: usmarshals.gov/news/chron/202… The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force has located the black Jeep Grand Cherokee that was registered to homicide suspect Kaitlin Marie Armstrong: usmarshals.gov/news/chron/202… https://t.co/cNcY5fslDm

On May 17, Kaitlin Armstrong's name was put on an arrest warrant but she had already fled the state by then. She was last seen at Newark Liberty Airport on May 18, the day after Austin police issued the arrest warrant. Authorities found that she had sold her black Jeep Grand Cherokee to a car dealership in Austin, Texas, for $12,200 to reportedly use the money for her escape plan.

Les is More (she/her) @LesKnits I wonder how Kaitlin Armstrong's father is feeling right now. It's hard to continue protesting your daughter's innocence when she's apprehended in another country after having used a fake passport and getting plastic surgery. I wonder how Kaitlin Armstrong's father is feeling right now. It's hard to continue protesting your daughter's innocence when she's apprehended in another country after having used a fake passport and getting plastic surgery.

An anonymous caller told officials that Armstrong had obtained a handgun. The tipster even mentioned how furious the accused had been after finding out about Strickland and Wilson. One of two 9mm handguns was found at her residence, which she shared with Strickland, and it proved to be "significant to the investigation."

