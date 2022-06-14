Who was Glenn Hilliard? Maryland deputy shot dead during fugitive chase

Maryland Sheriff's Deputy Glenn Hilliard was shot and killed on Sunday while chasing a fugitive, the sheriff's office in Wicomico County, Maryland, said.

Glenn Hilliard spotted a suspect wanted for "multiple felonies" in multiple jurisdictions leaving an apartment complex in Pittsville. He then pursued the suspect on foot, the sheriff's office said.

Unfortunately, Hilliard was fatally shot when attempting to apprehend the suspect.

Governor Larry Hogan @GovLarryHogan It is a difficult day at the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office. When I met with Deputy Hilliard’s wife, she asked me to convey what a good man he was, and that he died doing what he loved. It is a difficult day at the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office. When I met with Deputy Hilliard’s wife, she asked me to convey what a good man he was, and that he died doing what he loved. https://t.co/mx5R1rDIaq

Remembering a fallen hero, the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, in an official Facebook post, said:

"Deputy Glenn Hilliard was a son, a husband and a father to three beautiful children, a brother to those he worked with, and an exemplary public servant to the citizens of Wicomico County and to the State of Maryland. Our hearts and prayers go out to Glenn’s family during this difficult time."

Deputy First Class Hilliard, 41, has served as a law enforcement officer for 16 years. Hilliard was the 25th law enforcement officer killed by gunfire in the line of duty this year, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page, which tracks such deaths.

5-0 Talent @5_0Talent #backtheblue Deputy 1st Class Glenn Hilliard was shot and killed in Pittsville, Maryland as he tried to apprehend a fugitive. He was a 16 year veteran, and a 41-year-old father of three. RIP, hero we will take it from here. Deputy 1st Class Glenn Hilliard was shot and killed in Pittsville, Maryland as he tried to apprehend a fugitive. He was a 16 year veteran, and a 41-year-old father of three. RIP, hero we will take it from here. 💔💔#backtheblue https://t.co/jiCuYqBlOg

Hillard worked in several areas within the sheriff's office and recently requested to be transferred back to patrol. He would have celebrated his 42nd birthday next Wednesday, June 22nd. Glenn Hilliard is survived by his wife and three children.

The death of the brave police officer left his peers shocked, with Wicomico County Sheriff's Office stating they are "heartbroken over this senseless and tragic murder." In a statement on Facebook, the department said:

"This loss exacts an enormous emotional toll on the Sheriff's Office family, but we will do what is necessary and proper to honor Glenn and support those who knew and loved."

The suspect was arrested after an extensive search by dozens of law enforcement officers throughout the region. The Sheriff's Office then clarified that there was no further threat from the arrested individual, who awaits arraignment.

Governor Larry Hogan @GovLarryHogan I ask all of the people of Maryland to keep the Hilliard Family, the Wicomico County Sheriff's Department, and all the members of our dedicated law enforcement community in your prayers. I ask all of the people of Maryland to keep the Hilliard Family, the Wicomico County Sheriff's Department, and all the members of our dedicated law enforcement community in your prayers.

Although the suspect's identity was not revealed earlier, following Hilliard's death, a tweet by the Wicomico Sheriff revealed the man to be an individual called Austin Davidson.

Intentional killing of law enforcement officers witnesses a rise

As per data from the FBI, last year saw an increase in the deliberate killing of US law enforcement officers in the line of duty since 9/11, following a rise in gun violence and homicides.

Governor Larry Hogan @GovLarryHogan This is the most painful reminder of the risks that our law enforcement officers face when they answer the call to serve each and every day. This is the most painful reminder of the risks that our law enforcement officers face when they answer the call to serve each and every day.

Talking about homicide deaths, Chuck Wexler of the Police Executive Research Forum said:

"When homicides go up, more shootings go up, and it contributes to an overall increase in violence and police officers find themselves in the middle of that environment."

An FBI study shows that 55 officers were killed by gunfire in 2021 through the end of November, up from 39 in 2020 and 2019.

