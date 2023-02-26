Robert Wone murder case suspects: What happened to them?

No one has been charged in the 2006 killing of Washington DC lawyer Robert Wone. However, his college friend Joseph Price, his domestic partner Victor Zaborsky, and their friend, housemate, and rumored lover Dylan Ward were all found not guilty in 2010 of multiple charges filed against them in connection to the murder.

Wone was s*xually assaulted before he was fatally stabbed at his friend Price's rowhouse in Washington in the late hours of an August day in 2006. Authorities believed the crime scene had been tampered with.

Peacock's upcoming true-crime docuseries Who Killed Robert Wone? will chronicle the baffling case in a two-part, unscripted limited series slated to premiere on March 7, 2023.

The synopsis states:

"The case of Robert Wone's is a story that most crime fans may have never heard of, but once they do, they won't stop talking about it."

It further states:

"Through interviews with those closest to the case and friends of Robert's who knew him well, Who Killed Robert Wone? looks to give the Peacock audience insight into one of the most mysterious murder cases of the 2000s and explore the bizarre events of what happened on that fateful night."

Three men, including a prominent attorney, were charged in connection to Robert Wone's killing

Previously in 2008, Joseph Price, Victor Zabrosky, and Dylan Ward were charged with evidence tampering, obstruction of justice, and conspiracy to obstruct justice in connection with Robert Wone's 2006 killing. However, no murder charges were filed as a result of insufficient evidence.

According to reports, the general counsel at the Washington-based Radio Free Asia and Oakton, Virginia resident, 32-year-old Wone was found stabbed to death in the guest bedroom of the rowhouse near Dupont Circle where the three men lived on August 2, 2006.

The victim had crashed at their place for the night after working late at his D.C. office.

The three men informed police that they suspected Wone was murdered by an intruder who broke into the home through an open back door while they were all asleep in their own bedrooms.

According to forensic evidence, Robert Wone was immobilized by a paralytic drug, s*xually assaulted, and stabbed to death. He showed no signs of a struggle, which suggested that he was attacked while he was asleep.

Moreover, he had his mouth guard on at the time. Further tests showed that he was stabbed three times and also displayed signs of suffocation.

Paramedics attending the emergency call found the three individuals' composure odd. Authorities believed the area around Wone's body had been cleaned and the crime scene had been tampered with following the murder.

Robert Wone's case: Were the three men found guilty?

In a 2010 controversial trial that garnered widespread media coverage, D.C. Superior Court Judge Lynn Leibovitz ruled that the prosecution had established the murder could not have been committed by an intruder. However, they failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Price, Zabrosky, and Ward were involved in the alleged evidence tampering or obstruction of justice.

They were acquitted of all charges after the trial.

In August of the following year, 2011, Price, Zaborsky, and Ward reached a deal outside of court with Kathy Wone, the victim's wife, who had filed a $20 million wrongful death lawsuit against them the year before, blaming them for her husband's death.

The three men paid Kathy Wone money as part of a settlement that remains undisclosed to date.

The last known whereabouts of Joseph Price, Victor Zabrosky, and Dylan Ward

According to reports, Joseph Price and Victor Zaborsky own a home in the Miami enclave of Miami Shores. The Miami Shores residence is also where the three men are said to have stayed or frequented on several occasions since 2008.

Price and Ward both changed their names to Joseph Anderson and Dylan Thomas, respectively.

The Miami-based immigrant rights organization, Americans for Immigrant Justice, declared in a website post from winter 2013 that it had just recruited Joseph Anderson as its new Director of Litigation.

However, according to a 2016 report, Miami-based consulting and communications company Gapingvoid confirmed that Joseph Anderson was working as an attorney for the firm.

Dylan Thomas, formerly known as Dylan Ward, reportedly had his name and picture listed as a "massage practitioner" and "Pilates instructor" on the website of the Seattle Athletic Club in Seattle, Washington. Eventually, Thomas's picture and a brief biography appeared on the website of the Pilates Miami Health Club in Miami.

No name change has been made to Zaborsky's profile on the website of the Milk Processor Education Program, or MilkPEP, a trade association for the dairy and milk industries located in Washington, D.C.

