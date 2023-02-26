Who was Robert Wone and what happened to him?

Robert Wone, who worked as general counsel at the Washington-based Radio Free Asia, was murdered while crashing at his college friend's place. He was reportedly "restrained, incapacitated, and s*xually assaulted" before his death.

An upcoming docuseries on Peacock, titled Who Killed Robert Wone?, seeks to re-examine the case more than 16 years after the crime occurred. The synopsis states:

"The case of Robert Wone's is a story that most crime fans may have never heard of, but once they do, they won't stop talking about it. Through interviews with those closest to the case and friends of Robert's who knew him well, Who Killed Robert Wone? looks to give the Peacock audience insight into one of the most mysterious murder cases of the 2000s and explore the bizarre events of what happened on that fateful night."

The incident occurred late on August 2, 2006, while the friend in question, Joseph Price, and his housemates were still inside the penthouse.

The two-part, unscripted documentary series premieres on Peacock on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

Robert Wone was restrained, stabbed, and s*xually abused prior to being murdered at his friend's house

In 2006, 32-year-old Robert Wone, an Oakton, Virginia, resident and American lawyer who had been working as general counsel at the Washington-based Radio Free Asia, was brutally murdered on the night of August 2.

Wone reportedly decided to crash at his college friend Joseph Price's home located about a mile from the office that night. After his shift, Wone went over to Price's house at around 10.30 pm as planned.

According to reports, Wone was fatally stabbed within two hours of his arrival at a rowhouse on Swann Street, NW in the Logan Circle neighborhood of Washington, D.C., owned by Price and his long-term partner Victor Zaborsky.

Further tests revealed that Wone was immobilized using a paralytic drug and suffocated prior to being brutally stabbed three times in the abdomen.

Police affidavits state that Wone was reportedly "restrained, incapacitated, and s*xually assaulted" and that his friend Price and the other housemates, Zaborsky and Dylan Ward, claimed that an unidentified intruder killed him, a theory that was largely fishy. Detectives claimed that things in and around the crime scene had been meddled with.

The three men denied having any s*xual relationship with Wone and also denied any complicity in his murder. The victim's family also stated that he was "straight and happily married."

A former employee of Covington & Burling and future US attorney general, Eric Holder, described Wone as "a kind and gentle man, killed in the most horrible of ways."

While investigating Robert Wone's case, authorities revealed that the crime scene was tampered with

Casefile: True Crime Podcast @case_file Case 188: Robert Wone



1. Robert Wone with wife Kathy.

2. From L-R: Victor Zaborsky, Dylan Ward and Joseph Price.

The three residents' calm conduct struck the paramedics responding to the emergency call as peculiar. Authorities believed they were primary suspects and subjected them to a barrage of s*xually accusatory questioning. Moreover, the crime scene was altered after the murder and the area around Wone's body had been cleaned.

Authorities were finally able to charge Price, Zaborsky, and Ward with conspiracy to tampering with the crime scene and obstruction of justice in late 2008. However, all three men were acquitted of the charges in about two years' time and no one has been charged with murdering Wone to date.

His wife at the time, Katherine Wone, did file a wrongful death lawsuit against Price, Zaborsky, and Ward for their roles in her husband's death in November 2008. Nearly three years later, in August 2011, the case was reportedly settled for an undisclosed price and agreement.

Robert Wone's 2006 murder was declared one of the most puzzling homicide cases in Washington history and was also listed as one of the eight top crime stories in DC.

Moreover, as per The Washington Blade, the case "has captured the interest of the gay community because it occurred inside the home of a prominent gay male couple."

Who Killed Robert Wone? premieres on Peacock on March 7, 2023.

