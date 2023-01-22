“No expectorated blood”: Forensic report reveals gruesome injuries of Alex Murdaugh’s son

Once a renowned South Carolina lawyer, Alex Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife and son in June 2021 to cover up financial crimes. As the accused awaits trial, which is set to begin on Monday, January 23, 2023, a Forensic report has revealed disturbing details on the injuries sustained by the victims.

According to the New York Post, Alex Murdaugh’s legal counsel cited a forensic report in a court filing in a bid to get some of the evidence to be excluded from proceedings as they approach the trial date. This included the disbarred lawyer's bloody t-shirt from the night of the murder,

Mandy Matney @MandyMatney Days before trial, Alex Murdaugh's attorneys dropped a 63-page motion asking the court to prohibit any testimony from blood spatter expert Tom Bevel as a sanction.

Days before trial, Alex Murdaugh's attorneys dropped a 63-page motion asking the court to prohibit any testimony from blood spatter expert Tom Bevel as a sanction.

It contains a very chilling graphic of the crime scene at Moselle when Maggie and Paul were found June 7,2021.

The forensic report included graphic details on the deaths of the victims, who reportedly died immediately after being shot. The report further cites blood spatter expert Tom Bevel, who believed that the victims died instantly, leading them to determine that there was “no heartbeat (pumping blood)” and ergo “no expectorated blood” that is released from the victim's mouth after being shot.

The evidence negates the Defense attorney's argument that the blood on Murdaugh's shirt came from when he found the bodies near the dog kennels and checked them for signs of life. Bevel instead stated that the blood on the T-shirt is consistent with a "high velocity" blood spatter.

Details from the forensic report explored as Alex Murdaugh's defense attorney filed a motion to dismiss the evidence

Mindy Tucker @MindyTu26052190 South Carolina lawyer accused of killing wife and son charged with tax evasion

Prosecutors say Alex Murdaugh, 54, made nearly $14m over nine years but stole $7m from his law firm at same time South Carolina lawyer accused of killing wife and son charged with tax evasionProsecutors say Alex Murdaugh, 54, made nearly $14m over nine years but stole $7m from his law firm at same time https://t.co/fvbjgDnfS4

A forensic report with new details has revealed that Alex Murdaugh’s 52-year-old wife and 22-year-old son were both found lying face down after being shot several times with different weapons in their home.

According to the report, Murdaugh’s son, Paul Murdaugh, was shot twice with a shotgun, while his mother was shot five times with a rifle. Paul was reportedly shot in the neck and shoulder, causing his brain to exit from the right side of the head. The report also stated that the force of the hit must have caused blood to spatter. Elaborating on this, Chief Kinsey said:

“Brain was severed and exited through the anatomical right side of (his) head. … Brain was completely detached from (his) head. The fatal shot to Paul’s shoulder, face, and head would likely produce enough back spatter, and would be within range to contaminate the shooter.”

Murdaugh’s legal team filed a motion to dismiss the evidence that included the apparent spatter found on a t-shirt Murdaugh wore on the night of the murder. The lawyers said their client had already admitted to finding the bodies and could have come into contact with the blood upon discovery. However, the report mentioned that the blood was consistent with a spatter.

Brian Entin @BrianEntin Traveling this weekend to South Carolina for the Alex Murdaugh trial that starts Monday. So many unbelievable layers to this one we will break down in our @NewsNation special this Sunday at 9pmET. Traveling this weekend to South Carolina for the Alex Murdaugh trial that starts Monday. So many unbelievable layers to this one we will break down in our @NewsNation special this Sunday at 9pmET. https://t.co/e8T283Mtjx

Alex Murdaugh's lawyers also alleged that the opposition leaked information relating to the spatter found on the T-shirt in an attempt to distort the public's perception of their client before he faces a jury.

“The only possible motive for this leak was to convince the public that Murdaugh was guilty of the murders before trial, even before he was formally charged. This leak was an extrajudicial statement made on behalf of the state with the deliberate intention to prejudice the present judicial proceedings. It was also a lie.”

The report further stated that Alex Murdaugh’s wife was shot five times with a rifle, of which three were fired while she was standing upright. However, Mrs. Murdaugh died immediately after the first two shots were fired, striking her in the back of the head and chest.

As of this writing, Murdaugh has pleaded not guilty to the crimes.

