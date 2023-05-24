What did the students do at Rio Americano High School? Seniors land in trouble after vandalizing school as a prank

A group of students from Rio Americano High School landed in trouble after they took a prank too far. The students photoshopped pictures of staff members and also vandalized the school property. One of the parents, Latsamy Cesar, went live on Facebook and recorded the condition of Rio Americano High School after the prank when she arrived to drop her kids off.

According to the San Juan Unified School District, a majority of the properties at Rio Americano High School were vandalized. The students reportedly glued door locks, applied petroleum jelly on door handles, and hung toilet paper and soap around the campus.

Charges of vandalism might be imposed on the students of the Rio Americano High School

Properties of the Rio Americano High School were vandalized by some students on Sunday night. One of the parents, Latsamy Cesar, witnessed the damage inside the school and stated that distressed employees were busy cleaning the campus when she arrived. She added that the students responsible for the vandalism should not be allowed to graduate.

As per CBS News, attorney Jennifer Mouzis stated that vandalism charges may be imposed on the students. However, she did not share information about the charges that might be imposed for the photoshopped pictures.

She said:

"You cannot violate another person's property or personal interest, even if it's just a joke."

Although more information about the photoshopped pictures has not been released, Jennifer mentioned that sharing p*rnographic pictures with minors is illegal. Mouzis said that the students' parents might be in trouble if the school authorities decide to file a lawsuit.

Rio Americano High School is located in Arden-Arcade, California and a majority of the students are from places like Arden Park, Fair Oaks, Gold River, Arden Oaks, and Carmichael.

Another school was vandalized on May 22, 2023

Mallard Creek High School was also vandalized by around 50 students (Image via JonathanUpdates/Twitter)

The Mallard Creek High School was also vandalized on the night of May 22, 2023. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reported that around 50 students entered the school from a classroom window.

The students were identified with the help of surveillance footage and the classroom window was unlocked a day before the incident. The students entered the school between 7 pm and 8 pm and hid until 9 pm. They vandalized the entire property once the sun went down.

Charges of misdemeanor breaking and entering and property damage were imposed on the students and according to police officers, most of them were seniors who may not be able to graduate. The principal of the school also shared a statement with the parents and asked them to remind their children that they will be disciplined accordingly if they engage in vandalism.

The statement added:

"We do not anticipate any delays to the start of school, and the instructional day will proceed as normal. Thank you for your support and partnership of Mallard Creek High School."

The students were also asked not to clean or touch anything as the school was a crime scene.

