Is Jamie Foxx okay? Oscar winner's daughter issues statement on his condition after hospitalization

Jamie Foxx's daughter, Corinne, revealed that he is recovering well after being hospitalized recently. She shared a statement on behalf of the entire family and wrote:

"We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."

According to the latest updates, Foxx was hospitalized on Tuesday morning in a serious condition. His family members immediately rushed to the hospital, including those who were out of town. A few sources have revealed that he is now communicating with everyone.

The news of Foxx's hospitalization comes a week after he posted a video on Instagram featuring him on a yacht.

Further details about Foxx's health complications have not yet been revealed.

Jamie Foxx has been busy with his new project for some time

Jamie Foxx is busy filming his new project, Back In Action (Image via Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Jamie Foxx is currently busy with his upcoming film, Back In Action, which will be released on Netflix. The film, which is already under production, marks the return of Cameron Diaz to acting following her retirement in 2014.

Foxx reportedly contributed to convincing Diaz to return to films.

Meanwhile, Foxx suffered a meltdown last month on the set of the film, which led to the firing of four people. The Sun reported that one of the crew members was removed in association with a scam to acquire £30,000 from Foxx, which was related to the sale of a Rolex watch.

The issues cropped up when production was stopped midway following the discovery of a bomb from the time of the Second World War on the film's set in London. Despite these problems, filming for Back In Action has continued.

The Daily Mail also obtained some pictures featuring Foxx and Diaz as they returned to filming.

Back In Action is directed by Seth Gordon and apart from Foxx and Diz, the film also features Glenn Close, Kyle Chandler, Andrew Scott, Jamie Demetriou, McKenna Roberts, and Rylan Jackson.

Jamie Foxx is one of Hollywood's biggest superstars

Jamie Foxx has featured in many films and TV shows over the years. He is mostly known for his appearances as Django Freeman in Django Unchained and as Electro in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Foxx has appeared in commercially successful films like Annie, Baby Driver, Soul, and more. He has hosted several TV shows like Saturday Night Live, MTV Video Music Awards, ESPY Awards, iHeartRadio Music Awards, BET Awards, and more.

