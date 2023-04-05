What happened to Andres Garcia? Cause of death and health issues explored as Mexican star dies aged 81

Popular Dominican-Mexican actor Andres Garcia recently passed away on April 4 at the age of 81. He died from hepatic cirrhosis, which refers to severe scarring of the liver. Garcia was unwell for some time. At the time of his death, his wife Margarita Portillo was by his side at their Acapulco-based residence.

According to Portillo, Garcia received a blood transfusion on April 2, 2023, and his body was not too strong. Portillo also expressed her grief on Instagram by sharing Garcia's picture and writing:

"With a pain that I did not know I could feel in my soul, I want to inform the public that always followed and loved by husband, family and friends, as well as the media, that my husband, Andres Garcia, the love of my loves, is resting beside out Lord Jesus."

Portillo said that Garcia returned home after a blood transfusion, but that his body was very tired and that she alongside her sister and nurse were by his side at the time of his passing. She added:

"Andres left this earthly plane at 3:07 p.m. His body will be veiled in this, which is his home, starting tomorrow, April 5, at 9:00 a.m., on Calle Urracas No. 20 of the Fraccionamiento Costa Brava in the city and port of Acapulco."

Hepatic cirrhosis: Causes, symptoms, prevention and more

According to the Mayo Clinic, cirrhosis refers to severe scarring of the liver and can occur from different liver diseases and conditions like hepatitis or chronic alcoholism. When a liver is injured for some reason, it tries to repair itself, leading to the formation of scar tissue.

When cirrhosis takes a turn for the worse, scar tissue increases and the liver cannot function properly. Damage due to cirrhosis cannot be undone, but it can be controlled if the problem is diagnosed early.

As per MEDizzy, common symptoms include fatigue, bleeding, bruising, nausea, swelling, weight loss, itchy skin, yellow discoloration in the skin and eyes, fluid accumulation in the abdomen, spiderlike blood vessels on the skin, redness in the palms of the hands, pale fingernails, clubbing of the fingers, confusion, drowsiness, and slurred speech.

Cirrhosis is common in those who consume a lot of alcohol, are overweight, and have viral hepatitis. The problem can be prevented by reducing alcohol consumption, eating a healthy diet, maintaining a healthy weight, and reducing the risk of hepatitis.

Andres Garcia was active in the entertainment industry since 1967

Andres Garcia was featured in a few films and telenovelas (Image via Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images)

Born on May 24, 1941, Andres Garcia grew up in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and was the son of Andres Garcia La Calle, the squadron leader of the 1st firefighter squadron of the Spanish Republic and the Commander of the fighter units of the Spanish Republican Air Force during the Spanish Civil War.

Andres went to Mexico and soon started to pursue his career in the entertainment industry. He gained recognition for his appearances in various movies and TV shows during the '60s and '70s.

His last appearance was in the Canal 5 series, El Pantera, which aired for three seasons from May 14, 2007 to November 26, 2009. He was also featured in films like La noche del halcon, Las tres magnificas, Minifaldos con espuelas and more.

Garcia's telenovela appearances include La mujer prohibida, El privilegio de amar, Herencia maldita, and more.

Andres Garcia is survived by his wife and three children.

