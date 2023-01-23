Who is Jared Riley Dowell? Katherine Clark's son arrested on assault and vandalism charge 

Jared Riley Dowell, the non-binary son of House Minority Whip Katherine Clark, was arrested for spray-painting a monument and assaulting an officer during a protest in Boston.

Jared Riley Dowell was previously known as Jared Dowell. The 23-year-old changed her name to Riley Dowell after identifying as a non-binary individual.

As per Hill, on Saturday, January 22, 2023, Riley Dowell was arrested after she was caught defacing the Parkman Bandstand Monument in Boston Common. Dowell is accused of spray-painting the statue with words “NO COP CITY” and “ACAB” — an acronym for “All cops are bastards” while protesting the excessive police force that led to the death of a 20-year-old student at the University of Massachusetts Boston, Sayed Faisal. Faisal was reportedly shot and killed by Cambridge police earlier this month.

Dowell was also charged with assaulting the police after an officer was allegedly hit in the face during Dowell’s arrest.

Authorities detail charges against House Minority Whip Katherine Clark's son

In a press release, the Boston Police department detailed the charges against House Minority Whip Katherine Clark’s non-binary son, who was identified by her former name, Jared Dowell. Dowell was charged with assault using a dangerous weapon, destruction or injury of personal property, and damage to property.

Authorities said that Dowell was arrested after officers, who responded to a call for a protest at the Parkman Bandstand Monument located within the Boston Common, witnessed the 23-year-old defacing the monument with spray paint. A press release that identified Riley by her former name read:

“Upon arrival officers observed an individual defacing the monument with spray paint. The tagging read “NO COP CITY” and “ACAB”. The suspect was later identified as Jared Dowell, 23, of Melrose.”

Dowell, who was initially arrested for vandalism, was charged with assault of an officer after an officer was hit in the face while apprehending the suspect. Police said that during the arrest, a group of about 20 protesters circled the officers, screaming profanities through megaphones and causing a commotion in the public street which led to the officer being injured at the scene. The press release added:

“While interfering with the arrest of Jared Dowell, an officer was hit in the face and could be seen bleeding from the nose and mouth.”

Addressing the arrest, Katherine Clark, via Twitter, said:

Katherine Clark @RepKClark Last night, my daughter was arrested in Boston, Massachusetts. I love Riley, and this is a very difficult time in the cycle of joy and pain in parenting.



This will be evaluated by the legal system, and I am confident in that process. Last night, my daughter was arrested in Boston, Massachusetts. I love Riley, and this is a very difficult time in the cycle of joy and pain in parenting. This will be evaluated by the legal system, and I am confident in that process.

Authorities said that Dowell was expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

