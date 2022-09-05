What did Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson do? Suspects identified as Saskatchewan mass stabbing leaves 10 dead and 15 injured

On Sunday, September 4, 2022, a horrifying mass stabbing in Saskatchewan left 10 people dead and 15 others injured.

Just hours after the incident, police have identified the suspects as Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson. A massive manhunt has been launched by the Canadian police for the two suspects, who are believed to be "armed and dangerous."

RCMP Saskatchewan @RCMPSK Suspects: Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson. Damien is 5 foot 7 and 155 lbs with black hair, brown eyes. Myles is 6 foot 1 and 240 lbs with brown hair and eyes. The suspects may be in black Nissan Rogue with SK license plate 119 MPI. This a rapidly-unfolding situation. Suspects: Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson. Damien is 5 foot 7 and 155 lbs with black hair, brown eyes. Myles is 6 foot 1 and 240 lbs with brown hair and eyes. The suspects may be in black Nissan Rogue with SK license plate 119 MPI. This a rapidly-unfolding situation. https://t.co/LeshXMR4sN

Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30, are the prime suspects in the bloody rampage against indigenous communities that took place on Sunday. The relationship between the two suspects is unclear, and no official information has been released by the authorities yet.

According to police, the bodies of the victims of the attack were found in 13 different locations near the remote indigenous community of James Smith Cree Nation and nearby Weldon.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police believe that the suspects are traveling in a getaway black Nissan Rogue with a Saskatchewan license plate 119 MPI, though it is unclear whether they have changed vehicles.

Following the tragedy, police have issued a "civil emergency" alert warning in Regina and the areas surrounding it after a report claimed that the men could be traveling towards that area.

With the suspected killers still on the loose, law enforcement officers have urged residents to be vigilant at all times. A 'dangerous person' alert has been sent to mobile phones across the provinces of Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Alberta.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said:

"Do not leave a secure location. Use caution allowing others into your residence."

Police raise questions as motive behind the attack remains unclear

In what is being called one of the deadliest acts of mass violence in the history of Canada, 10 people were killed and around 15 people were injured in what is suspected to be a targeted attack. Police believe that there could be a higher number of injured people who went to the hospital on their own.

Rhonda Blackmore, Commanding Officer for Saskatchewan RCMP, stated that while some of the victims may have been targeted, others were shot completely at random.

Though the motive behind the attack remains unclear, Chief Bobby Cameron of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations linked it to illegal drugs. He said:

"This is the destruction we face when harmful illegal drugs invade our communities, and we demand all authorities to take direction from the Chiefs and Councils and their membership to create safer and healthier communities for our people."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau strongly condemned the act of blatant violence. In a statement, he said:

"I am shocked and devastated by the horrific attacks today in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Saskatchewan, that claimed the lives of 10 people and injured many more. As Canadians, we mourn with everyone affected by this tragic violence, and with the people of Saskatchewan. We also wish a full and quick recovery to those injured."

People with any information or tips that can point the police towards the suspects are urged to get in touch with the RCMP.

