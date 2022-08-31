Who was Ethan Miller? Oregon Safeway shooter reportedly wrote online manifesto about shooting plans

On Monday, August 29, 2022, police confirmed Ethan Miller as the gunman who killed two people in a mass shooting at an Oregon supermarket. The 20-year-old mass shooter fired bullets at a Safeway grocery store in the late hours of Sunday before allegedly shooting himself.

Miller's online activity has revealed shocking posts about his desire to commit a "national tragedy." The shooter claimed that "inspired" by the Columbine shooting, he wanted to shoot up a school. A former student at Mountain View High School in Bend, Oregon, he had initially planned a school shooting on September 8. He wrote:

"Yes Columbine partially inspired this. I’ve been interested in the case for a long time and it has provided the Blueprint and Part of the Inspiration for Doomsday. I relate to Eric and Dylan on some level as well. they were the same as me. Good young men F—ED by SOCIETY."

However, he ran out of patience and carried out his August 29 attack. The Safeway near his residence was his new target.

In the hours preceding the deadly shooting, Ethan Miller published an online manifesto complete with a two-month long timeline leading up to the day of the grocery store attack. Along with chronicling his descent into depression, he also posted a detailed explanation of his plans.

He blamed the COVID-19 pandemic, extended lockdowns, his strained relationships with his family members, and frustration at his inability to get a girlfriend.

In the manifesto titled The Downward Spiral of 'Ethan Miller,' he wrote:

"I am responsible for this but I was turned into a monster. I created this Tragedy. But Society created Me."

It is believed that Ethan Miller shot himself before the police could apprehend him. He has no previous criminal record and worked as a cart pusher at the store he shot up on Sunday.

Oregon massacre explored as police name Ethan Miller as the mass shooter

Just after 7 pm on Sunday, police received multiple 911 calls about an active shooter at a local grocery store in Bend, Oregon. By the time forces arrived at the scene, the gunman was dead, but after killing two other men, a worker and a shopper.

Police confirmed that the shooter, identified as 20-year-old Ethan Miller, had an AR-15-style rifle in his possession. He shot his first victim at the entrance of the grocery store. The second victim, 66-year-old Don Surrett, tackled Miller to wrest his gun away. He gave other people at the store a few precious minutes to escape safely. Unfortunately, Surrett, a U.S. Army veteran, passed away from his injuries.

A witness claimed that Miller had a rifle, a shotgun, and two duffel bags of ammunition in his possession.

The disillusioned young man called America the 'fake' land of the free, and held the isolation of the pandemic responsible for the decline of his mental health. Ethan Miller had no intentions of surviving the shooting or being arrested by the police. He knew he would not live to see the aftermath of his twisted gruesome attack. He wrote:

"I’m not like the typical Mass Shooter I’m different I’m not doing this for ‘Fame’ or to ‘Get Revenge.’ I simply just want to DIE and leave a Lasting Impression and VIOLENT Mark on this World on my way out."

According to Oregon Public Broadcasting News Editor Ryan Haas, Miller's former classmates described him as:

"...violent, aggressive, and 'the person from our class most likely to be a school shooter'."

In his online manifesto, Miller described himself as a brooding "quiet" kid who everyone was wary of in school, and said:

"I was ‘The Quiet Kid with Anger Issues’ all throughout school so maybe it’s not as much of a surprise to some of you. I’ve always been dangerous though. Like a Ticking F—ING Time Bomb. Ready To Blow!"

Multiple people remember Ethan Miller as violent, with aggressive tendencies, and are hardly surprised that he caused such a tragedy.

