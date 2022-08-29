Who is Raissa Kengne? Midtown Atlanta shooting suspect appears in court

Raissa Kengne, who is accused of killing two people and injuring a third, was denied bail by the court. The 34-year-old is currently being detained in the Fulton County jail.

While not much is known about Kengne, according to her LinkedIn profile, she is an IT professional working in Atlanta, Georgia. She holds a BA in Accounting and Finance and has a Masters in Information Systems Audit and Control from George State University Business School.

Kengne is the primary suspect in the Midtown Atlanta shooting that took place on August 22. She is charged with two counts of felony murder, four counts of aggravated assault, four counts of possessing a gun during a felony and one count of false imprisonment.

Michael Shinners, a 60-year-old property manager, and 41-year-old Wesley Freeman were the two people killed in the shooting. Meanwhile, 68-year-old Michael Horne, the chief building engineer, is in the ICU. According to Beacon Management Services, the property managers at 1280 West, Horne will have to undergo further surgeries due to his injuries.

Raissa Kengne believed to have targeted all three victims

Raissa Kengne was a resident of the building at 1280 West Peach St. and had lived there for five years. Upon further investigation, officials discovered that the accused had posted a message on her LinkedIn page where she rebuked the building management.

Raissa Kenge also filed a lawsuit against the building management. In the lawsuit, she stated that she faced "retaliation, persecution, harassment, intimidation, threats, burglary, and computer hacking." She claimed that this happened after she pointed out a "significant deficiency" in an audit that was disregarded.

However, the management described Raissa Kengne as a "disgruntled resident."

The shooting is said to have occurred around 1 pm in the management office at 1280 West. After reports of an active shooter in the Midtown neighborhood surfaced, Atlanta police, SWAT teams and K9s rushed to Peachtree Street near Colony Square.

Authorities were able to identify Raissa Kengne as the shooter with the help of witnesses and surveillance footage. The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) also released a shot of her.

Two hours after the shooting, officials located and arrested her from the baggage claim area at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Mayor Andre Dickens said that Raissa Kengne was arrested before she made it through a restricted area of the airport.

Police were also successful in recovering the weapon Kengne allegedly used in the shooting. While the motive for the killings was not initially revealed, police at a press meeting said it was a targeted attack.

Victims' family and friends mourn their loss

Wesley Freeman's family's lawyer Eric Tatum released a statement on the incident and said:

"The family of Wesley Freeman is currently grieving the loss of an exemplary husband, son, brother, friend, and co-worker. Wes was exceedingly kind and gentle. He was a friend to many, and always quick with a joke. He was creative, hardworking, honest, patient, understanding, and sincere."

He added:

"Wes was the type that would never speak ill of anyone, regardless of their circumstances. He loved fiercely and with his whole heart, and those that knew him certainly know that he would have done anything for them, should a need ever arise."

Michael Shinners was the other person killed in the shooting and according to statements from residents of 1280 West, he was a well-loved member of the building.

Brian Hall, a resident of the building, said that Shinners was an "above and beyond building manager" and added:

"The events today are shocking and he can never be replaced. We are deeply saddened."

Meanwhile, at a press conference, interim Atlanta police Chief Darin Schierbaum maintained that these "were not random acts of violence."

Edited by Madhur Dave