What did Michael Morgan do? Man arrested for shooting McDonald’s worker over cold fries

In a freak attack in Brooklyn, New York City, a McDonald’s worker was shot in the face outside a store that left him in critical condition.

Allegedly, an argument broke out between the assailant, Michael Morgan, and the McDonald’s worker, Matthew Webb, over cold french fries that resulted in the attack.

As per a police source, the 23-year-old victim was working his shift at the McDonald's present at 1531 Fulton St. when the suspected attacker's mother began harassing the McDonald’s worker because her fries were cold, which led to an altercation.

She was speaking to her 20-year-old son, Morgan, on FaceTime at the same time. Soon enough, Morgan, who was nearby, barged into the McDonald’s and started fighting with the McDonald's employee.

A police source said:

“The mom complained that her fries were cold. The mom was on FaceTime with her son, and he heard the dispute between her and the clerk. The son and the clerk got into a dispute inside, and it went outside.”

At that point, according to a police source, Morgan allegedly pulled a revolver on the employee and shot him in the neck.

Being an active area full of people going in and out, there were a lot of witnesses present at the crime scene of McDonald’s.

A local business owner commented:

“I feel like crying. You shot someone over french fries?”

Another witness described the victim's condition after being shot. He said:

“The co-workers, they were around [the victim]. They were on their phones, and they were crying. A man took off his shirt and put it on the neck to try to stop the bleeding. [The victim’s] right eye was swollen shut."

He further said:

“He couldn’t talk. He was just shaking. His chest was heaving. He was still breathing when they put him on the stretcher.”

Police reportedly apprehended Morgan as he fled the scene of the shooting. According to sources, Morgan has a history of 13 prior arrests.

He was taken to the 79th Precinct station house for questioning. Police reported that his mother did not immediately face any criminal charges.

Since the pandemic started, there has been an increase in crime in New York City, and gun-related violence is a growing concern throughout the five districts.

It is easy to lawfully carry a gun in big cities like Los Angeles, Boston, and Baltimore. Crime rates have already spiked up in the post-covid world and the ease of access to weapons just makes things more difficult.

