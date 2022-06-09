What happened to chef Daniel Brophy? NBC Dateline to revisit murder as he prepped for work at Oregon Culinary Institute

NBC's upcoming Dateline episode is set to air on Friday, June 10, 2022. It will focus on the shocking murder of a chef named Daniel Brophy in 2018. Brophy was an instructor at the Oregon Culinary Institute.

The episode, titled Murder in Kitchen One, will take a look at the case, examining the circumstances surrounding the death of the chef, the ensuing investigation, and more.

Read further ahead to find out what happened to chef Daniel Brophy and other essential details about the shocking case.

NBC's Dateline: Who was Daniel Brophy, and who killed him?

Daniel Brophy was a 63-year-old chef and instructor at the Oregon Culinary Institute, married to the famous romance author Nancy Crampton. Crompton is widely known for an essay she wrote in 2011 titled How to Murder Your Husband.

On June 2, 2018, Daniel Brophy was shot dead at the culinary institute. According to People, moments before his death, Brophy was preparing for a session at the institute when someone came and shot him twice in the chest. He was later by students. A few months later, his wife Nancy Crompton was arrested after authorities found Crompton's van in the surveillance cameras. Reportedly, some inconsistencies were also found in her claims.

During the trial, prosecutors argued that Crampton had earlier lied about where she was on the morning of Brophy's death. They further shared details regarding the weapon allegedly used by Crampton. Crampton, they argued, purchased a Glock 17 handgun and later swapped the slide and barrel of the gun so that it isn't traced back to her. The police ultimately never found the gun used to kill Daniel Brophy.

According to People, Nancy's cellmate Andrea Jacobs claimed that the author told her Brophy was shot twice in the heart, further explaining the distance from which she shot her husband. The prosecutors also established a motive: Nancy was the beneficiary of a life insurance policy on Dan Brophy. They also argued that the couple was going through severe financial issues.

On the other hand, Nancy's attorneys argued, saying that she loved her husband and also had her nephew testify for her. They also contested the financial issues argument, saying the couple's situation wasn't that bad and that Brophy even received his retirement payout.

On May 25, 2022, four years after the death of Daniel Brophy, a jury found Nancy Crampton guilty of second-degree murder. She is yet to be sentenced.

About NBC's Dateline

Dateline NBC is a popular show that focuses on true crime stories involving people gone missing or murdered. The show features interviews with victims and others connected to the case and looks at several mysterious real-life cases.

The show has received widespread critical acclaim and is one of the most popular shows on the network with high ratings. Over the years, it has fetched numerous awards and accolades in the news/documentary domain. It is widely prevalent among fans of true crime and investigative documentaries.

