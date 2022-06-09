NBC Dateline: Did novelist Nancy Brophy write an essay on murder ahead of killing her husband Chef Daniel?

NBC's new Dateline episode delves deep into the 2018 murder of chef Daniel Brophy. Brophy was killed by his wife, Nancy Brophy, a noted romance author. The case received considerable media attention and garnered public interest.

The episode titled Murder in Kitchen One examines the evidence and circumstances that led to the shooting, among numerous other things.

The interesting fact is that Nancy Brophy wrote an essay on murdering her husband before she killed Brophy.

NBC's Dateline: Who was Nancy Brophy, and how did she kill her husband?

Nancy Brophy is a noted romance author, who was married to a chef and instructor, Daniel Brophy.

In 2011, she wrote an essay titled How to Murder Your Husband, wherein she explains in detail the numerous motives and ways to kill your spouse without being caught. The essay was published on a blog called See Jane Publish. It is no longer open to the public. She's also written several erotic romance novels, including The Wrong Husband and many more.

On June 2, 2018, Daniel Brophy, who worked at the Oregon Culinary Institute, was preparing for work at the school moments before someone came into the kitchen and shot him twice in the chest.

Students later found him lying on the floor and called paramedics, who tried to revive him for a while before declaring him dead. Authorities started the investigation as a homicide.

In September 2018, in a shocking turn of events, police arrested Brophy's wife, Nancy. Two years later, police discovered a surveillance video in which Nancy's van was seen near the Oregon Culinary Institute.

This proved crucial as Nancy had told the police that she'd gone to walk the dogs on the morning of the fateful event.

Was Nancy Brophy convicted?

During the trial, prosecutors argued that Nancy had a motive to kill her husband: she was the beneficiary of a life insurance policy on Daniel. Further, according to People, they argued that the couple was facing financial issues.

They said that Nancy had purchased a Glock pistol and later swapped the slide and barrel so that it wasn't traced back to her. The police never found the weapon.

Nancy's legal team contested several arguments, saying the couple's financial situation wasn't that dire and that Daniel had received his retirement payout. They also argued that the couple was happily married and that Nancy loved her husband. Nancy's niece testified for her in court.

When Nancy took the stand, she admitted that the couple was going through some financial issues and that she'd also purchased a gun for research purposes. The court excluded her essay from the trial, citing that it was published in 2011. The essay generated widespread public interest after Nancy's arrest.

On May 25, 2022, a Portland jury found Nancy guilty of second-degree murder after deliberating for over 48 hours. Nancy's sentencing is expected to take place on June 13, 2022.

You can watch NBC's Dateline on June 10, 2022.

