WATCH: Surveillance video shows unarmed security guards stopping gunman from attacking New York’s Methadone Clinic

A surveillance video shows two New York security guards and two bystanders stopping a gunman from attacking the Alba de Vida substance abuse treatment clinic on November 17, 2022.

A man identified as 48-year-old Jeremy Griffin, walked into the Methadone Clinic in Buffalo, New York and fired a round before he was wrestled to the ground by the guards. The Williamsville resident was holding an AR-15 rifle when he entered the facility.

Law&Crime Network @LawCrimeNetwork Surveillance video shows two security guards spring into action when an accused gunman enters a substance abuse clinic in Buffalo, New York. The suspect, 48-year-old Jeremy Griffin, was arrested and charged with attempted murder. Surveillance video shows two security guards spring into action when an accused gunman enters a substance abuse clinic in Buffalo, New York. The suspect, 48-year-old Jeremy Griffin, was arrested and charged with attempted murder. https://t.co/RMlkdY9dSh

The Buffalo Police Department released a video praising the heroic efforts of the security guards and the good Samaritans who stopped the attacker.

Watch: New York guards stop an attempted robbery at a Methadone Clinic

Iasia Davis @IasiaDavis This happened on Virginia street in Buffalo Ny last week! That guy is definitely a hero, he saved so many lives!! 🥰 This happened on Virginia street in Buffalo Ny last week! That guy is definitely a hero, he saved so many lives!! 🥰 https://t.co/2kYV9XgcSH

The video shows Griffin walking into the New York clinic holding the weapon and firing a round before an unarmed security guard shoves him against a wall. The security guard can be seen trying to restrain the suspect, who is struggling to wrestle him free.

The guard manages to push Griffin out of the door, while another security guard follows them outside onto the street. The guards, who continued to wrestle with the suspect, were then helped by a bystander to pin him to the ground. While all three restrained the suspect, another bystander also helped them and wrestled the gun away from Griffin.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said that before the attempted robbery, Griffin stopped at a home on Pennsylvania Street and shot a woman in the leg. The woman was rushed to a hospital and is expected to recover.

MG @the_madgenius Buffalo Police release security camera footage of 2 security guards, 2 civilians taking down gunman 48-year-old Jeremy Griffin walking into a methadone clinic on Virginia Street on Thursday morning, carrying an AR-15. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Buffalo Police release security camera footage of 2 security guards, 2 civilians taking down gunman 48-year-old Jeremy Griffin walking into a methadone clinic on Virginia Street on Thursday morning, carrying an AR-15. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/wxXrWUtyT3

In a press conference, Gramaglia said that both the shootings were an attempted robbery as authorities believe that Griffin was seeking drugs. The Police Commissioner added that they believe there was no motive other than attempted robbery.

After releasing the video, the commissioner hailed the heroic actions of the guards and the Samaritans, whose efforts nipped a crime in the bud.

Gramaglia said that he thought the video was "compelling enough to release" to show the bravery of the guards and bystanders.

New York clinic issues a statement on the failed robbery

As per NPR, the Alba de Vida substance abuse treatment clinic is a non-profit run by Promesa Inc. The clinic provides treatment to people suffering from substance abuse.

In a statement to the news outlet Gabriela González, assistant vice president of communications and development, commended the efforts of the security personnel.

The statement read:

"The Acacia Network commends the tremendous bravery of our employees, who immediately sprang into action and averted a possible tragedy. We are proud of the safety and security measures we have in place, including our dedicated security personnel."

Officials said that the suspect had been charged with several felony counts, including attempted murder.

New York Mayor Byron W. Brown expressed gratitude to the law enforcement officers, including the two security guards who dealt with the situation.

Poll : 0 votes