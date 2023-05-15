Who is Roxy Horner? Age and all about Jack Whitehall's girlfriend as couple are set to welcome their first child together

Comedian Jack Whitehall and his girlfriend Roxy Horner are all set to become parents. Whitehall recently revealed the news on Instagram, where he posted two black-and-white pictures featuring him and Horner smiling and Whitehall holding the scan pictures in his hand. The caption read:

"And I thought I wasn't getting enough attention when the dog arrived…"

The comments section of the post was flooded with comments from fans and well-wishers. Jack and Roxy have been romantically linked since 2020.

Roxy Horner has gained recognition as a model

Roxy Horner is a popular model and made her debut in British Vogue at the age of 17. Born on June 20, 1991, she is 31 years old.

She has been a part of the Premiere Model Management modeling agency and is a model for different brands like Boohoo, Superdry, and Boux Avenue. Horner has also pursued a career as an actress and has been featured in a few films.

During the 2021 Brit Awards, Horner collapsed at the event, which was being hosted by Whitehall. She was immediately hospitalized and it was later revealed that she has diabetes. She even shared the experience in an Instagram story and wrote:

"I've been having a really tough time managing my glucose levels the past few weeks, they are yo-yoing for absolutely no reason, I throw up when I go too high and I've had a few too many hypos for my liking lately."

Roxy Horner was previously in a relationship with singer Jack Bugg. She was also reportedly linked to Leonardo DiCaprio and Joey Essex. Roxy and Leonardo were spotted together at different events and although there were reports that the duo spent a night at a hotel, Horner denied the same.

Jack Whitehall and Roxy Horner's relationship timeline

Jack Whitehall and Roxy Horner have been in a relationship since 2020 (Image via David M. Benett/Getty Images)

Jack Whitehall and Roxy Horner first met when the former was traveling to Australia. The duo soon began to reside together at Whitehall's residence in London and according to sources, spending the entire lockdown together proved to be beneficial for their relationship.

Back in September 2020, the pair sparked engagement rumors when they were spotted coming out of a hotel. At the time, Horner had a massive gold sparkler on her finger that seemed like a ring. However, a spokesperson later confirmed that the news was not true.

Horner reportedly accused Whitehall of cheating in October 2020 and a source revealed that she was frustrated about the same. The source added:

"The incident occurred last week and it says it all that the pair have barely been on their social media since having recently been on their social media since having recently been in each other's pockets. In fact, Roxy went out earlier in the week without him."

Jack was previously in a relationship with actress Gemma Chan from 2011 to 2017. The duo worked together in the Channel 4 comedy-drama series, Fresh Meat.

