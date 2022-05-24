×
Create
Notifications

Who is Dr. David Kulber? Johnny Depp's hand surgeon opens up on actor's finger injury

Dr. David Kulber and Johnny Depp in the trial (Image via Cedars-Sinai and Evelyn Hockstein/AFP/Getty Images)
Dr. David Kulber and Johnny Depp in the trial (Image via Cedars-Sinai and Evelyn Hockstein/AFP/Getty Images)
Abhirup Sengupta
Abhirup Sengupta
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 24, 2022 10:35 PM IST
Feature

Following the testimony of Dr. Richard Moore on Monday, Dr. David Kulber testified on Tuesday, May 24, regarding the treatment of Johnny Depp's severed fingertip. Kulber was the surgeon who treated Depp's injury after the 2015 incident in Australia.

Kulber, who was associated with the Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles in 2015 had operated on the Pirates of the Caribbean star's hand after Depp had severed some of his fingertip's tissue. In the trial, the surgeon spoke about Depp's injury in a very brief testimony.

@LawCrimeNetwork The next witness called is Dr. David A. Kulber, a plastic and hand surgeon at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Dr. Kulber worked on Depp's hand.#JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeard @LawCrimeNetwork https://t.co/jtBSNFozTV

However, unlike Dr. Moore, Dr. Kulber did not refute Depp's claims of being injured when Heard allegedly threw a vodka bottle at him. Neither did the surgeon address anything about Amber Heard's claims that Depp self-mutilated his fingertip.

What did Dr. David Kulber say about Johnny Depp's fingertip injury in 2015?

youtube-cover

According to his testimony, Kulber operated on Depp's injured hand around March 20, 2015. The surgeon claims to have reconstructed the actor's finger and mentioned that Depp "had a fracture in his finger and soft tissue loss."

Addressing the alleged violent outbursts of Johnny Depp following his fingertip injury, Dr. David Kulber said:

"He couldn't move his third and fourth fingers ... It's a more bulkier splint right after the surgery. So ... it gets in the way ... He could attempt to grab someone. But I don't know how successful he would be."

Kulber also discussed the 58-year-old Kentucky native's bout with infection following the severance of his fingertip. Following his deposition by Johnny Depp's legal team, Amber Heard's lawyer Ben Rottenborn questioned the surgeon whether the actor's cast could have prevented him from damaging the actress' closet. Kulber replied:

"He had his other hand available."
@LawCrimeNetwork Depp's team finishes questioning of Dr. Kulber quickly, after he testifies Depp was treated for an infection to his hand.#JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeard @LawCrimeNetwork https://t.co/ghMg3xxEGT

During his testimony, Dr. David Kulber also insinuated that he had not seen any damages to Depp's cast at the time. Any damages to the cast might have helped link the actor with any vandalization of properties done after sustaining the injury. This marked an end to the surgeon's testimony with no further questions directed at him. As mentioned before, the doctor's testimony did not dispute claims of the incident from either party.

What is known about Dr. David Kulber, who reconstructed Johnny Depp's severed finger following the incident in 2015?

@LawCrimeNetwork Meyers: Could Mr. Depp have hit someone?Dr. Kulber: He could have hit someone with it. It probably would have injured, damaged the cast.M: Did you ever notice any damage to Mr. Depp's cast when you treated him after the surgery?Dr. K: I don't recall. Not that comes to mind. https://t.co/mJjbVJS8KL
Also Read Article Continues below

Dr. David A. Kulber is a cosmetic plastic surgeon who sub-specializes in breast augmentation and hand-related corrective surgery or repair surgeries. According to his profile in US News, Kulber has over 21 years of experience in this field, following his graduation from Chicago Medical School/Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science.

The board-certified surgeon also holds a fellowship from New York University Grossman School of Medicine, as well as residencies at New York-Presbyterian Hospital (Columbia and Cornell Campus) and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (in Los Angeles). Throughout his career, Dr. David Kulber has received the recognition of Top Doctors: LA Area and consecutively won the CMS Stage 1 EHR in 2012 and 2013.

Edited by Babylona Bora
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी