What will be Rafael Nadal's baby's name? Know all about the Mallorcan tradition

On Saturday, October 8, Rafael Nadal's wife Maria Francisca Perello gave birth to a baby boy and the couple became parents for the first time in their lives. According to Spanish media reports, the child was born in Mallorca, the Spaniard's hometown.

Nadal and Maria, who have been together since 2005, tied the knot three years ago. They will celebrate their third anniversary on October 19. There have been no statements from anyone in the family yet.

However, a tradition in Mallorca suggests that a newborn baby is named after his grandparents. This means that the baby could be named Sebastian, which is the tennis star's father's name.

It remains to be seen whether the 36-year-old and his wife will follow the tradition or pick a fresh name for their son.

"Just to keep an open mind and grow with the little one" - Advice that Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Andy Murray gave to Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup

L-R: Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic

A few days before the fifth edition of the Laver Cup, Roger Federer announced that the exhibition tournament will be the last professional event of his illustrious career. This was the first time that all the members of the Big 4 finally came together to play for Team Europe.

While Rafael Nadal was about to give the tournament a miss due to his persistent abdominal injury, the Swiss legend convinced him to attend.

Federer wanted to play his last match alongside his friend and the legendary pair lost a close doubles match against Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock of Team World. However, before the tournament began, an interviewer asked Federer, Andy Murray, and Novak Djokovic if they had any advice for Nadal, who was about to become a father.

Here's what the three players had to say to the Spaniard:

Federer: Embrace the moment. While you will always savor your Grand Slam wins and professional accomplishments, you will soon experience new emotions and celebrations on a greater level than you ever imagined through your family.

Murray: Get your sleep in now! It's an amazing time in his life, he's a relaxed and calm person, so he'll be fine. I've found you need lots of patience, but it's the best thing in the world and you can't imagine your life without them.

Djokovic: Just to keep an open mind and grow with the little one. So much we can learn from them! What a joy that journey is! I am looking forward to see Rafa and Xisca in their parenting role. Big congratulations from me and my family again.

