"Rafael Nadal will be a good dad" - When Roger Federer made a prediction about the Spaniard's fatherhood right after his marriage

Rafael Nadal and his wife Maria Francisca Perello became parents for the first time on Saturday, as per Spanish media reports. According to Diario de Mallorca, Perello gave birth to a baby boy in Mallorca, Nadal's hometown.

After the news broke, a throwback video resurfaced online from the 2019 Nitto ATP Finals, in which Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Nadal were chilling together on a boat. When the presenter asked Federer and Djokovic if they had any advice for the newlywed Spaniard, the Serb wished him luck, while Federer remarked that he would be a good dad.

When the Big 4 recently got together for the first time to play the 2022 Laver Cup for Team Europe, the other three players were asked in an interview to pass on advice to Nadal, who was about to become a father soon. Federer, Djokovic, and Andy Murray, all of whom are already fathers, had some heartfelt messages for the Spaniard.

Federer: Embrace the moment. While you will always savour your Grand Slam wins and professional accomplishments, you will soon experience new emotions and celebrations on a greater level than you ever imagined through your family.

Murray: Get your sleep in now! It's an amazing time in his life, he's a relaxed and calm person, so he'll be fine. I've found you need lots of patience, but it's the best thing in the world and you can't imagine your life without them.

Djokovic: Just to keep an open mind and grow with the little one. So much we can learn from them! What a joy that journey is, I am looking forward to see Rafa and Xisca in their parenting role. Big congratulations from me and my family again.

"I wish his wife and baby a lot of health and happiness" - Novak Djokovic on the birth of Rafael Nadal's son

The two players came together for the Laver Cup for the first time this year.

Defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final, Novak Djokovic won his 90th singles title on Sunday at the Astana Open, an ATP 500 tournament played in Kazakhstan. On Saturday, the Serb was informed about the birth of Rafael Nadal's first child and the 21-time Grand Slam champion congratulated his rival in a press conference. Although he refused to offer any advice to the Mallorcan, Djokovic wished health and happiness to the mother and child.

"Congrats! I didn’t know. Really? It’s a beautiful news. I wish his wife and baby a lot of health and happiness. As a father, I’m not gonna give any advice to him. He has a big family. I’m sure he will experience himself," Djokovic said.

