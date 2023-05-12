Who is Addison Timlin? All about Jeremy Allen White's wife and kids as The Bear star heads for a divorce

Jeremy Allen White's wife, Addison Timlin, has recently applied for divorce after being married for more than three years. Page Six acquired the legal documents, which reveal that the paperwork was filed on Thursday in Los Angeles, but the reason behind the divorce has not been disclosed until now.

The duo tied the knot in October 2019, and before their marriage, they became the parents of a daughter named Ezer Billie in 2018. The pair then welcomed another daughter, Dolores Wild, in December 2020.

Addison Timlin is also an actress, like her husband

Addison Timlin started her career on stage, and her first film as an actress was the 2005 crime thriller film Derailed. Despite receiving negative reviews, the film grossed around $57.5 million at the box office.

Timlin made her television debut as Charlotte Hanson in three episodes of the CBS medical drama series 3 lbs. She then appeared in films like The Isabel Fish, Man, Afterschool, Stand Up Guys, Best Man Down, Love and Air Sex, Odd Thomas, That Awkward Moment, and more.

Addison appeared in the pilot episode of the NBC science fiction series Day One. She gained recognition for her performances in TV shows like Californication, Law & Order: NA, Zero Hour, Girl in the Box, StartUp, and American Horror Stories.

The 31-year-old has been featured in various other films like The Town That Dreaded Sundown, Craggio, Little Sister, Fallen, Like Me, When I'm a Moth, Feast of the Seven Fishes, Depraved, Chasing You, and more.

Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin exchanged vows in 2018

Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin got married in 2019 (Image via Michael Tran/Getty Images)

Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin first met while working on the 2008 film Afterschool and remained friends for a long time. The duo subsequently announced that they are expecting their first child on Addison's 27th birthday. Timlin also posted a selfie on Instagram and wrote:

"We made a baby and my heart is bursting at the seams. Today is my birthday but my wish already came true. This is 27 and the best is yet to come."

Their daughter Ezer was born in October 2018, and Timlin announced the same through Instagram. There were rumors about Jeremy and Addison's engagement in 2019 when Timlin posted a picture where she seemingly had a ring on her left hand.

Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin married in October 2019, and the latter posted a picture where she and Allen White were seen in denim jackets. The couple's second child, Dolores, was born in December 2020, and Timlin revealed the same on Instagram.

Jeremy is also a popular face in the film and TV industry and has appeared in films like Bad Turn Worse, After Everything, Vienna and the Fantomes, and more. He has been featured in TV shows like Conviction, Law & Order, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Shameless, Homecoming, and The Bear.

