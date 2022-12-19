Who is Crystal Denha? All about the correspondent amid Adam Carolla news

Radio personality and comedian Adam Carolla is reportedly dating standup comedian Crystal Marie Denha. The news comes 18 months after Adam's split from Lynette Paradise, which happened in May 2021.

Carolla and Paradise tied the knot in September 2002 and welcomed twins in June 2006.

Adam Carolla and Crystal Marie Denha are reportedly seeing each other (Image via stevenbanke/Twitter)

In 2021, Adam announced the news of his split with Lynette on his podcast. He also revealed that they got separated a few months before the announcement.

He elaborated by saying that he and Lynette are different and their thinking is different, clarifying that no one has cheated on anyone and it is their approach that was not able to adjust itself in the relationship.

Crystal Marie Denha is a popular television personality

Born on February 8, 1984, Crystal Marie Denha is well-known for her frequent television appearances. Her siblings include a brother, Chris, and she has never disclosed anything about her parents or childhood.

Crystal Marie Denha is known for her work as a standup comedian (Image via iamcrystalmarie/Instagram)

She made her television debut with commercials and was cast in the film, Cousins. She has also appeared in videos of Funny or Die on YouTube. That apart, she has been seen in other shows like What the F Facts and The Yo Show. The 38-year-old was previously employed at networks like ESPN,Fox News, and more.

She has gained recognition as a standup comedian and maintains her humorous demeanor whenever featured on online mediums or television. Crystal has appeared in various films and TV series including Spider-Man 3, Real Husbands of Hollywood, The Flip Side, and more.

In the past, she has been linked to popular faces like Ronnie Fassist and Jamie Kennedy.

Crystal is also active on Instagram with 380 posts and around 136,000 followers. Her posts mostly feature snaps from her standup acts and the rest show her enjoying time with her friends on different occasions.

Adam Carolla has appeared on many TV shows and films

Adam Carolla is known for hosting various shows like The Adam Carolla Show, The Man Show, Crank Yankers, The Car Show, Loveline, and more. He has been featured on reality shows like The Celebrity Apprentice and Dancing with the Stars, where he was paired with Julianne Hough.

He is also popular for his podcast, The Adam Carolla show, which was launched in 2009 and holds the record for the highest viewership in several countries. Adam has also been a part of radio shows like Kevin and Bean.

The 58-year-old has featured in films like Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, Frank McKlusky, C.I., Windy City Heat, The Hammer, Ace in the Hole, and others. Apart from appearing in films and television, he authored a few books, key among them being In Fifty Years We'll All Be Chicks.

