Is Nestle still in Russia? Company responds to Anonymous leaking 10 GB data of passwords and payments

Online hacktivist group Anonymous recently leaked business data from Nestle, claiming to have accessed the Swiss food giant's internal system. However, Nestle has denied the claims, explaining that the data was, in fact, accidentally released by the company last month.

Since the Ukrainian-Russian crisis began, numerous global companies have pulled out of Russia to avoid international sanctions. As a result, companies like Nestle that continue to do business in the country face scrutiny from consumers and the online space.

Nestle will only sell essential foods in Russia

Anonymous claimed that the data leak was a punishment for Nestle continuing their business in post-war Russia. A few days ago, the group warned all the companies who continued to operate in Russia, threatening to leak their sensitive data online.

The group declared to have stolen 10 GB of data (including passwords and emails) from more than 50,000 of the company's business customers. But Nestle has denied Anonymous' claim.

According to an internal investigation performed by the food giant, the data was accidentally published last month by the company itself. In a statement given to Fortune, the company said,

"It relates to a case from February this year, when some randomized and predominantly publicly available test data of a [business-to-business] nature was made accessible unintentionally online for a short period of time. We quickly investigated, and no further action was deemed necessary.”

However, in light of all the criticism received by the company, it has decided to reduce its business in the country, limiting it to only essential products. It will suspend its supply of products like Kit Kats, Nesquiks, pet food, coffee, and other confectionery items into Russia. But the supply of items like baby food and medical nutrition will continue like usual.

The establishment also shared that it is currently not seeking to profit in the country because it does not wish to provide the government with any monetary assistance. Furthermore, any accidental profits made during this time will be donated to humanitarian relief organizations.

Nestle also pointed out that it has continued to provide goods and items in war-torn Ukraine and will continue to do so.

In the wake of the war, many food businesses like Starbucks, McDonald’s, Coca Cola and more have dismissed their companies in Russia. Pizza giant Papa Johns had to shut down in the country. But Christopher Wynne, the owner of nearly 200 outlets in the country, denied following these instructions.

According to him, companies shouldn't punish customers for the actions of a political head and let them "appreciate a good pizza." The local owners of Burger King and Subway in the country took a similar stance.

Edited by Srijan Sen