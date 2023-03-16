Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh to headline new romantic drama We Live in Time

British actors Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh are reportedly teaming up for the first time for a feature that has been described as a "funny, deeply moving, and immersive love story." Deadline states that Irish filmmaker John Crowley might be at the helm.

If the talks bear fruit, the team reportedly plans to hit the floor in the latter half of 2023, which means the film may be ready for release by 2024's end. French film distribution and production firm StudioCanal is bankrolling the upcoming movie, titled We Live In Time.

Plot details are being kept under wraps other then it being described as a funny, deeply moving and immersive love story.



StudioCanal, a 35-year-old establishment, has produced films like Terminator 2: Judgment Day, JFK, Basic Instinct, Cliffhanger, and Under Siege, among others. Free Willy, the original Stargate movie, Bully, U-571, and Bridget Jones's Diary was also financed by StudioCanal.

While Garfield was last seen in the Hulu miniseries Under the Banner of Heaven as Detective Jeb Pyre, Florence Pugh had three releases last year: Don't Worry Darling, The Wonder, and a voice role in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh aren’t the only promising names attached to We Live In Time

At the 95th Academy Awards, when Garfield and Pugh presented the Best Original Screenplay and Best Adapted Screenplay awards, fans were left awed by their pairing. Their combined prayers appear to have been answered quickly with this rumored film.

Besides the MCU stars, We Live in Time has some promising names attached. For instance, the team of producers also includes Leah Clarke and Guy Heeley, with fellow British actor and MCU star Benedict Cumberbatch serving as the executive producer. Cumberbatch and Adam Ackland are supporting the forthcoming movie via their banner, SunnyMarch.

SunnyMarch was behind the Cold War spy flick The Courier and biography thriller The Mauritanian, among others.

Meanwhile, We Live In Time director Crowley is noted for the 2015 film Brooklyn and its debut feature, Intermission (2003). The latter earned him an Irish Film and Television Award for Best Director.

What are the upcoming movies of Andrew Garfield and Pugh?

Andrew Garfield has more recent films in addition to We Live In Time. He's also in talks to play the lead in Frankenstein, the upcoming live-action Netflix film. The Guillermo del Toro-directed movie could add Oscar Isaac and Mia Goth to the roster.

Andrew Garfield's last movie appearances were The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Tick, Tick... Boom!, and Spider-Man: No Way Home (all released in 2021).

Meanwhile, this year, Pugh will be seen in three feature films: A Good Person, Oppenheimer, and Dune: Part Two.

The Black Widow actress, apart from her Oscars 2023 appearance and We Live in Time, also hit the headlines for her dating life. Pugh has a new boyfriend in South London-based photographer Charlie Gooch, whom she knew from her Oxford days.

